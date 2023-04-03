Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has gone viral several times during her budding WNBA career. Most recently, she made headlines over a quote claiming she earns $1,400 a week.

According to For The Win, a meme about Reese and her earnings has gone viral online for several days. The “Y’all make $1,400 a week. … I make $1,400 in 7 days” quote quickly took off due to the 23-year-old’s name alone, which generates much traffic on social media platforms.

The quote suggests a lack of basic math and problem-solving skills, but there is no evidence that the Chicago Sky forward ever made the now-debunked statement.

Reese has gone viral for various reasons, but in this case, anyone believing the Maryland native made the statement likely failed to fact-check before sharing it.

How did the viral meme take off on social media?

The viral meme stems from information about WNBA salaries listed on the Her Hoop Stats website. According to the site, Reese’s salary is about $74,909. Anyone who viewed the page could have calculated that her weekly pay averages around $1,400.

How much is Angel Reese worth?

Reese signed a four-year, $324,383 contract with the Chicago Sky in May 2024. Her annual salary is expected to increase each year — from $73,439 in 2024 to $74,909 this year, $82,399 in 2026 and $93,636 in 2027 — according to Blavity.

Her NIL valuation was estimated at around $1.8 million when she left Louisiana State University. Since then, Reese has signed endorsement deals with multiple companies, including Reebok, PlayStation, McDonald’s, Coach, Wingstop, Outback Steakhouse and Amazon.