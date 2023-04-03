In addition to Reese, Collier and Stewart, the new women’s basketball league boasts an impressive roster of WNBA stars, including Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young. The other 20 players will be announced to complete the six teams for the league’s inaugural season next year.

Stewart and Collier recently launched the new women’s league to provide WNBA players with opportunities for compensation and ownership. The league will also feature historic contracts, offering the highest average salary in women’s professional sports league history.

While some WNBA players have played in overseas leagues to earn extra money, Stewart and Collier emphasized Unrivaled provides an excellent way for women to supplement their income during the offseason while still playing in the United States.