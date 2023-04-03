Angel Reese becomes the 10th WNBA player to join the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
Complex reported that the league announced its collaboration with Reese on its official Instagram account on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was featured in a post highlighting the 305 area code as the season starts in Miami in January 2025.
“THE BARBIE IS UNRIVALED👑 10/30✅ TAG WHO’S NEXT⬇️ #Unrivaled,” the caption read.
In addition to Reese, Collier and Stewart, the new women’s basketball league boasts an impressive roster of WNBA stars, including Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young. The other 20 players will be announced to complete the six teams for the league’s inaugural season next year.
Stewart and Collier recently launched the new women’s league to provide WNBA players with opportunities for compensation and ownership. The league will also feature historic contracts, offering the highest average salary in women’s professional sports league history.
While some WNBA players have played in overseas leagues to earn extra money, Stewart and Collier emphasized Unrivaled provides an excellent way for women to supplement their income during the offseason while still playing in the United States.
“For years, women have relied heavily on off-court sponsorships for a majority of their income. With Unrivaled, we’re revolutionizing the game by prioritizing investments in our stars and ensuring their on-court performance is reflected in their pay,” Stewart explained in a press release.
Collier also noted, “With the growing popularity of women’s basketball and the WNBA, this is an opportunity for us to extend our visibility into the traditional basketball season. Breanna and I set out to create a league that would change the way women’s sports are viewed and ultimately how sports leagues operate. We may have had the vision, but this isn’t just our league — it belongs to the players, and the Unrivaled model reflects that.”