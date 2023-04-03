Reese and Clark support the WNBA’s investigation

While neither team addressed or alluded to the racist fan comments during postgame news conferences following Indiana’s win, Reese and Clark were supportive of the league’s probe into the incident.

“I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me,” Reese told reporters last week, according to CNN.

“I’ve gone through so many different things in the past couple of years in my life, but I think just having the support and this love, and being a part of an organization that really supports me and loves me is something I just couldn’t imagine not being a part of,” she added.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark said after practice on May 19 when asked about the allegations of disruptive fan behavior, per CNN.

“Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena, whether player or fan, to have a great experience,” Clark continued. “I appreciate the league doing that (the investigation). I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since day one.”