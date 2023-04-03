The WNBA announced Tuesday that its investigation could not substantiate a report of alleged “racist fan behavior” during a recent game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis nearly two weeks ago.
“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the WNBA said in a statement.
The WNBA is unable to verify racist remarks from fans
“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.
“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”
The alleged comments occurred during the Sky-Fever season opener
The league’s findings come just over a week after it began investigating “hateful fan comments” directed at Sky forward Angel Reese during the team’s season opener against the Fever on May 17. ESPN reported that the alleged racially charged remarks occurred after Clark fouled Reese in the third quarter of the matchup.
Reese objected to the foul, which was later upgraded to a flagrant 1, leading to technical fouls for her and Indiana’s Aliyah Boston after a brief confrontation with Clark that Boston helped diffuse.
Reese and Clark’s college rivalry has carried into the WNBA, with the stars facing off for the seventh time. After the game, they downplayed the incident that had happened between them as a typical basketball one and reiterated their desire to move on from it.
Reese and Clark support the WNBA’s investigation
While neither team addressed or alluded to the racist fan comments during postgame news conferences following Indiana’s win, Reese and Clark were supportive of the league’s probe into the incident.
“I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me,” Reese told reporters last week, according to CNN.
“I’ve gone through so many different things in the past couple of years in my life, but I think just having the support and this love, and being a part of an organization that really supports me and loves me is something I just couldn’t imagine not being a part of,” she added.
“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark said after practice on May 19 when asked about the allegations of disruptive fan behavior, per CNN.
“Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena, whether player or fan, to have a great experience,” Clark continued. “I appreciate the league doing that (the investigation). I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since day one.”
Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever issue statements following WNBA probe
The Sky and Fever had also issued separate statements in support of the WNBA’s decision to investigate fan misconduct during games.
“We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate,” Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said in a statement on Tuesday. “This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts.”
“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated,“ Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO and Fever owner Mel Raines said.