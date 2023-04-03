According to the Atlanta Black Star, Whiting posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot she received from Reese’s mother. The screenshot contained two messages targeting Whiting and her 22-year-old daughter.

“Angel Reese receives a significant amount of racially motivated hate. I believe she receives more than any other player in the league,” Whiting wrote, noting that one message came from a man named William Martina, who contacted Reese’s Foundation with his real name and email address.

Angel Reese gets a lot of racially motivated hate. I believe she gets this more than any player in the league. Here is a one screenshot that her mother shared with me from a guy named William Martina. He actually used his real name and email address and contacted the Angel Reese… pic.twitter.com/VXYC9mfuCv — Val Whiting (@iamcoachval) July 10, 2024

“Sorry but you can’t dress up as anything but you are what you are. thug comes to mind..,go Caitlin.” Martina wrote in the message.