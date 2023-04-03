Angel Reese’s mother recently shared racist messages from Caitlin Clark supporters with former WNBA player Val Whiting, highlighting mistreatment against the Chicago Sky rookie.
According to the Atlanta Black Star, Whiting posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot she received from Reese’s mother. The screenshot contained two messages targeting Whiting and her 22-year-old daughter.
“Angel Reese receives a significant amount of racially motivated hate. I believe she receives more than any other player in the league,” Whiting wrote, noting that one message came from a man named William Martina, who contacted Reese’s Foundation with his real name and email address.
Angel Reese gets a lot of racially motivated hate. I believe she gets this more than any player in the league. Here is a one screenshot that her mother shared with me from a guy named William Martina. He actually used his real name and email address and contacted the Angel Reese… pic.twitter.com/VXYC9mfuCv
— Val Whiting (@iamcoachval) July 10, 2024
“Sorry but you can’t dress up as anything but you are what you are. thug comes to mind..,go Caitlin.” Martina wrote in the message.
Whiting also shared another message from someone expressing support for Clark, who asserted that the Indiana Fever rookie has contributed more to promoting WNBA basketball than Reese.
“Black b***h you disgust me with your silly jealous antics let your daughter shine and [stop] teaching her to be jealous to get attention! Stop being a black ratchet gutter b***h s black women look bad and stop talking about cc she got that swag she changing the game be glad your daughter got a chance to even play in the W!! Cuz if it wasn’t for cc nobody would know your low gpa having daughter,” the message read.
Whiting also revealed some information about Martina’s employment background.
“William Martina is the president of a company yet he took time to racially bully and harass a young black woman,” she continued. “Angel’s mom said that they get these type of emails and text messages every week.”
In a follow-up tweet, Whiting also noted that while Clark has faced racially motivated comments from Reese supporters, they pale in comparison to the negativity she has endured throughout her collegiate and professional basketball career.
“Please note that I realize Caitlin Clark has received race based hate as well. And some of that has come from Angel Reese stans but this post is about the extreme nature of what Angel Reese goes through,” Whiting tweeted.
Please note that I realize Caitlin Clark has received race based hate as well. And some of that has come from Angel Reese stans but this post is about the extreme nature of what Angel Reese goes through.
— Val Whiting (@iamcoachval) July 10, 2024
The post garnered a mixture of opinions from X users who shared their thoughts on both players.
“This has always been the undertone since Angel did the hand gesture 2 years ago. The media as well as sports media has pushed this same undertone from then until now. That’s why they’ve advertised Caitlin as much as they have,” one user said.”
This has always been the undertone since Angel did the hand gesture 2 years ago. The media as well as sports media has pushed this same undertone from then until now. That’s why they’ve advertised Caitlin as much as they have.
— Magical A (@MagicalsWay) July 10, 2024
“Not true. Most of the people commenting on CC are responding to the racial attacks on Reese. This is the clapback to them. The racism Reese is receiving is organic & came in waves. I also partially blame CC for not denouncing the racism. Not her responsibility, but say something,” another user said.
Not true. Most of the people commenting on CC are responding to the racial attacks on Reese. This is the clapback to them. The racism Reese is receiving is organic & came in waves. I also partially blame CC for not denouncing the racism. Not her responsibility, but say something
— Clifton C. (@CliftonConnor2) July 10, 2024
Earlier this month, both Reese and Clark will be teammates for this year’s WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix on July 20. The pair will play for Team WNBA and face off against the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team.