Angie Stone‘s son Michael Archer Jr., whom she shares with D’Angelo, is breaking his silence following his mother’s tragic death on March 1, 2025.

As Blavity reported, the R&B icon died in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, at 63 years old. She was traveling with her team on the way to a show. On March 21, Archer, who’s known by his stage name Swayvo Twain, published an Instagram post featuring several videos and photos of him and Stone over the years.

How did Angie Stone’s son pay tribute to her?

“Hey mama, I ain’t want nothing, just wanted to say I love you ……. I know you up there enjoying your god body 😂 I hope you got to see grandma and granddaddy …….i want you know how proud I am at the person you are…. I want you to know how much you inspired me every single day …… you never failed me ever ever….you never were a burden to me EVER …,” Archer captioned his tribute.

He added, “If I had to do it all again I wouldn’t change nothing….im so grateful for the lessons that I learned from you, I hope to one day be as good to my kids as you were to me…..I just wanted to you to know that I got it from here , imma be okay… and imma LONG LIVE YOU 4Ever🕊️ love you mama.”

How is Angie Stone’s son handling his mother’s death?

Archer’s Instagram post included multiple recordings of him talking about processing his loss.

“She’s gone, man. This morning, like six in the morning, I still get up on that early schedule and like, ‘Damn, she ain’t call me, you know?” he said. “That f***s with me every day.”

He added that he’s been “listening to some voicemails” to cope with Stone’s death. In another video, Archer opened up about the guilt of not being there with his mother in her final moments.

“This the one time I wasn’t there. That’s what hurt ’cause I always be there,” he said.

Angie Stone’s son called out people who used her death to gain attention.

Additionally, Archer criticized those who seemingly used Stone’s death as a way to gain attention for themselves.

“Motherf***ers around…fake a** friends, family. You know, like, just bulls**t people was taking this moment for an attention moment,” Archer started out saying in the vulnerable clip. “I seen it. We all seen it. Your actions were on full display. Full display but no more. Ya’ll folks do not get to use, you don’t get to take advantage, you don’t get to abuse my mother’s kindness and her heart no more. S**t is done. So, I hope y’all got your s**t off the last two weeks.”