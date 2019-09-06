Shortly after a fire destroyed the Nottoway Plantation in Louisiana, rumors have surfaced suggesting the haunted Annabelle doll may be connected to the incident. The fire occurred not long after the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) took the doll to New Orleans as part of a national tour—sparking speculation online that the timing isn’t a coincidence, USA Today reported.

What are people saying on the internet about the Annabelle doll?

Social media users are convinced strange events have unfolded since Annabelle’s arrival in New Orleans.

“Three days ago they moved Annabelle, one of the most haunted dolls from Monroe, Connecticut to New Orleans, Louisiana and now the largest sugarcane plantation in Louisiana burned down AND 11 inmates in a New Orleans Prison escape,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Others were just as alarmed to hear the doll had been removed from her usual location.

“That doll needs to go back to the Warren museum. They’re a bunch of idiots for moving that doll—complete morons. They’re just playing with fire,” an X account wrote.

Is the Annabelle doll really missing?

Amid speculation that the doll has gone missing, NESPR lead investigator Dan Rivera posted a video on TikTok to confirm that Annabelle is exactly where she’s supposed to be.

“I’m here at the museum right now, and I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle is in the Warrens’ Occult Museum,” Rivera said in the video, per The Independent. “Let’s go inside and let’s check.”

Rivera then showed the doll still locked in her signature wooden case.

“Annabelle is not missing; she’s not in Chicago,” he said.

He also confirmed that Annabelle will be traveling to Rock Island, Illinois, on Oct. 4 to appear at the 2025 Rock Island Roadhouse Esoteric Expo. NESPR later reiterated the same on Facebook, writing: “Annabelle has NOT been stolen. The doll is safely in place at the Warren Occult Museum.”

What is the history of the Annabelle doll?

The Annabelle legend began in 1970 when a student contacted paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, claiming a doll she owned was “exhibiting malicious and frightening behavior.” The Warrens concluded that the doll was “demonically possessed” by a dead girl’s spirit. Since then, Annabelle has been housed at the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, becoming one of the most infamous haunted artifacts in pop culture.