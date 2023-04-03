Anok Yai made her return to Howard University for its centennial homecoming and annual celebration. The supermodel was discovered at the HBCU’s homecoming in 2017.
At the time, Yai was a sophomore student at Plymouth State University, according to Vibe. She was photographed by Steven Hall, who was taking portraits of attending guests. The model’s photograph quickly went viral after it was posted online.
“I didn’t think anything of it until the next day when my phone started blowing up. My first thought was that my friends had put up an embarrassing photo of me on Twitter, and I thought I’d become a meme,” she told Vogue in 2018. “I was really happy when I found out it wasn’t that. I started off with 150 followers on Instagram and that night it was 30,000. The next night it was 50,000, and then I started getting calls from agencies.”
Shortly after her viral moment, Yai signed with Next Models before securing a contract with Estée Lauder. She’s also the second Black woman to open a fashion show for Prada since Naomi Campbell in 1997. Since then, her career has skyrocketed: She’s been featured on several Vogue covers, attended the Met Gala several times and went viral again recently for her impromptu runaway bride reenactment at the Vetements Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
At the 2024 Met Gala, Yai said she has been wanting to go back to Howard University.
“I have to come back to Howard soon! I don’t know when, but I’m coming to see ya’ll,” she told Essence.
The return to The Mecca! Anok Yai was welcomed back to Howard University’s Homecoming, the yard where she was discovered in 2017. ESSENCE spoke to the supermodel at this year’s Met Gala, where she promised to return. P.S. We’re the boy in the red hat. GAGGED!
The model was spotted multiple times across Howard’s five-day celebration. She took time to pose for photographs as a crowd gathered around her and of course, her ‘fits were spot-on, including a look from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
Anok Yai in off-the-runway Schiaparelli Spring 2025 at Howard Homecoming. pic.twitter.com/2TNg9Edapk
Shes so beautiful in person 😍🙆🏽♀️ #Inverted #anokyai #fyp #howarduniversity
she’s so unreal ahhh i can’t believe she was right in front of me #howarduniversity #anokyai #howardhomecoming #fyp