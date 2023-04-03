At the time, Yai was a sophomore student at Plymouth State University, according to Vibe. She was photographed by Steven Hall, who was taking portraits of attending guests. The model’s photograph quickly went viral after it was posted online.

“I didn’t think anything of it until the next day when my phone started blowing up. My first thought was that my friends had put up an embarrassing photo of me on Twitter, and I thought I’d become a meme,” she told Vogue in 2018. “I was really happy when I found out it wasn’t that. I started off with 150 followers on Instagram and that night it was 30,000. The next night it was 50,000, and then I started getting calls from agencies.”