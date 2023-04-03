“And probably a lot more just enjoying each other, enjoying the city because it was some great days — it wasn’t all bad,” Garnett said.

Changing careers and championship titles

Moss and Garnett significantly impacted Edwards and Jefferson beyond the magazine cover; both athletes began their journeys in the opposite sports they now dominate, similar to the two Hall of Famers. After learning from his father and two older brothers, Jefferson was a great basketball player as a child. Meanwhile, Edwards loved playing football but decided to switch once he realized how good his brother was at it.

An ankle injury in the eighth grade forced Edwards to hang up his cleats for good, marking the transition to his burgeoning basketball career. However, he still believes he could have become a professional football player. Edwards even hinted at a potential career switch if he helps the Timberwolves secure a title in the coming years.

“If I win a ring in the next three to four years,” Edwards said, insinuating that he would switch careers.

“You’re not going to football,” Jefferson replied.

One common goal for Edwards and Jefferson is their desire to bring a championship to their respective franchises.