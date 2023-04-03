Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson are sports superstars, bringing excitement and flair to the city’s top teams since 2020. In a recent interview with ESPN, they discussed their careers, championship aspirations and the recreation of an iconic sports cover that highlights the intersection of football and basketball.
Recreating a historic moment in sports history
Edwards, 23, wearing shades and a Randy Moss jersey while palming a football, and Jefferson, 25, also in shades and a Kevin Garnett jersey while holding a basketball, collaborated to recreate the classic sports cover that was a historical moment for city fans. Now, it’s happening again.
Finally. Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson recreated the iconic Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss photo 📸
ESPN Cover Story from @JamalCollier: https://t.co/PHAAoVHx5D pic.twitter.com/zoDJaGOAMP
— ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2024
It all began in 2000 when Moss and Garnett, then 22 and 23, posed for an issue of Sports Magazine, wearing each other’s jerseys after Moss suggested the swap. This photo has since been dubbed one of the most iconic covers in sports history, with new generations like Edwards and Jefferson paying homage to their predecessors.
— Hardwood Junkies (@hardwoodjunkies) October 22, 2024
Legacy and influence on their careers
“The Minnesota greats,” Jefferson said. “They definitely had Minnesota on lockdown. We’re the two next ones for sure.”
“KG, the best Minnesota basketball player of all time. And right now, I’m trying to go for that,” Edwards said. “And Randy, I mean, I like [Adrian Peterson], too, but Randy’s the best. JJ trying to go for that.”
Moss and Garnett have talked about the cover in recent years, wishing they would have “savored the moment” knowing they wouldn’t end their careers in the Twin Cities.
“We would’ve probably did a lot more for this photo shoot,” Moss said in 2017, per ESPN.
“And probably a lot more just enjoying each other, enjoying the city because it was some great days — it wasn’t all bad,” Garnett said.
Changing careers and championship titles
Moss and Garnett significantly impacted Edwards and Jefferson beyond the magazine cover; both athletes began their journeys in the opposite sports they now dominate, similar to the two Hall of Famers. After learning from his father and two older brothers, Jefferson was a great basketball player as a child. Meanwhile, Edwards loved playing football but decided to switch once he realized how good his brother was at it.
An ankle injury in the eighth grade forced Edwards to hang up his cleats for good, marking the transition to his burgeoning basketball career. However, he still believes he could have become a professional football player. Edwards even hinted at a potential career switch if he helps the Timberwolves secure a title in the coming years.
“If I win a ring in the next three to four years,” Edwards said, insinuating that he would switch careers.
“You’re not going to football,” Jefferson replied.
One common goal for Edwards and Jefferson is their desire to bring a championship to their respective franchises.