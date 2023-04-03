“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud, said in a press release. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

Apple Invites is free to download on the Apple Store and can be accessed online at icloud.com/invites. Yet, creating invitations is reserved to iCloud+ subscribers. Anyone can RSVP regardless of their device or subscription.