Apple has launched a new app called Apple Invites to plan custom events, share invitations and more. Apple Invites also lets users RSVP to events, contribute to Shared Albums and engage with Apple Music playlists.
“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud, said in a press release. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”
Apple Invites is free to download on the Apple Store and can be accessed online at icloud.com/invites. Yet, creating invitations is reserved to iCloud+ subscribers. Anyone can RSVP regardless of their device or subscription.
Apple is coming for Partiful
It just launched “Apple Invites” a new app that allows users to create custom invitations for things like birthdays, graduations, etc pic.twitter.com/ieTW4ZiT5q
— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) February 4, 2025
“For years, Apple has been seeking to revamp its calendar app—and this new initiative could be the beginning of a broader effort. The release is tied to iOS 18.3, which just started rolling out last Monday,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter, according to Forbes.
Apple Invites users can pick an image from their photo gallery or the app’s collection to start planning an event. They can also use Apple Intelligence, a recently launched feature, to generate invitations, original images, concepts and descriptions.
Guests are given directions to the event via Apple Maps and forecast from the Weather app. Participants can contribute photos and videos to a Shared Album of the event, as well as collaborative playlists for Apple Music subscribers.
Apple Invites is similar to already existing event planning apps like Posh and Partiful. The latter was named Google Play’s Best App of 2024, according to TechCrunch. Partiful was also titled Apple’s App of the Day, Apple’s Editor’s Choice App and Apple’s 2024 Cultural Impact Finalist, according to the company’s X account.
just reviewing the apple developer guidelines pic.twitter.com/HohuNn0YoM
— Partiful (@partiful) February 4, 2025
The company posted a dig toward Apple on social media. Partiful shared a screenshot of Apple’s developer guidelines on copying other apps.