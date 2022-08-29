Multi-talented bassist and singer April Kae has always known the power of music. The Austin, Texas-born musician was exposed early to powerful music by her father, an instrumentalist, and her mother, a vocalist and music teacher. Growing up immersed in the soul-stirring melodies of Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder ignited Kae’s passion for music and the bass guitar.

As she pursued her career as a professional bassist and singer-songwriter, she saw social media as the catalyst for spreading the power she knew music held. In February 2021, Kae went viral for her bass cover of Cardi B‘s “Up,” amassing 1.5 million views on Instagram. She took over the algorithm again with her cover of Bill Withers’ “Just the Two of Us,” which gained over 6 million views.

Taking advantage of the new eyes on her content, Kae began her “Learn Bass with April” series, where she offered tutorials on how to play the bass. Those interested could follow the videos she posted weekly on social media or get more in-depth lessons through her website.

Whether going viral or teaching a novice how to find their sweet spot, Kae has favored Fender guitars, making her new collaboration with the brand a full-circle moment. Kae has teamed up with Fender to help the legacy brand unveil its Player II Series, the evolution of its best-selling class of electric and bass guitars.

Blavity spoke with Kae about living out her guitar girl dreams and working with the brand, which has been an essential part of her journey to finding the power of music.