Multi-talented bassist and singer April Kae has always known the power of music. The Austin, Texas-born musician was exposed early to powerful music by her father, an instrumentalist, and her mother, a vocalist and music teacher. Growing up immersed in the soul-stirring melodies of Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder ignited Kae’s passion for music and the bass guitar.
As she pursued her career as a professional bassist and singer-songwriter, she saw social media as the catalyst for spreading the power she knew music held. In February 2021, Kae went viral for her bass cover of Cardi B‘s “Up,” amassing 1.5 million views on Instagram. She took over the algorithm again with her cover of Bill Withers’ “Just the Two of Us,” which gained over 6 million views.
Taking advantage of the new eyes on her content, Kae began her “Learn Bass with April” series, where she offered tutorials on how to play the bass. Those interested could follow the videos she posted weekly on social media or get more in-depth lessons through her website.
Whether going viral or teaching a novice how to find their sweet spot, Kae has favored Fender guitars, making her new collaboration with the brand a full-circle moment. Kae has teamed up with Fender to help the legacy brand unveil its Player II Series, the evolution of its best-selling class of electric and bass guitars.
Blavity spoke with Kae about living out her guitar girl dreams and working with the brand, which has been an essential part of her journey to finding the power of music.
You began playing the bass as a teenager. What inspired you to pick it up? Was it your first instrument of choice? What was the first guitar you learned to play on?
I started playing bass when I was 13 — it wasn’t an easy start. I didn’t own a bass when I first started. I was in the public school orchestra, played rented instruments from the school district, and borrowed electric basses from friends when I had the chance. On the weekends, I spent hours playing different guitars and basses in guitar stores. Growing up in Austin, Texas, I could always find an instrument until I could get my own.
Who/what were some of your musical influences growing up?
Growing up, I was influenced by various musicians and bands. Some of my key influences include Prince, St. Vincent, Yves Tumor and Billie Eilish, whose innovative sounds and performances captivated me. I also drew inspiration from legendary artists such as Betty Davis, Lenny Kravitz, Alice Coltrane and Tina Turner. The powerful voices and unique styles of Erykah Badu, Florence + The Machine, Bjork and Kimya Dawson were significant to my musical development. I admired Gwen Stefani (No Doubt), Fiona Apple, Grace Jones, MIA, Metric, Flyanaboss and Charli XCX for their creativity and boldness. Iconic figures like Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Patti Smith, Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman (Fast Car), Sly and the Family Stone, and RuPaul left a lasting impact on me. Additionally, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Fefe Dobson and Brittany Howard have also been important influences in shaping my musical journey.
Few Black women have been acknowledged or celebrated for playing the guitar, especially the bass. How did you go about finding representation in that space?
In 2023, I received the Woman’s Worth Award alongside Nik West and Divinity Roxx — it was amazing to be on stage with two amazing Black women bassists I’ve admired for a long time. I’m a multifaceted artist inspired by people like Rihanna, RuPaul, Prince, Beyoncé and Yoko Ono.
Tell us about the Fender Player II Campaign.
I loved being part of the Fender Player II campaign, which built on the legacy of such an iconic series. I felt an incredible sense of power and connection when I first played a Fender bass. The Player II series takes that feeling to the next level. I love the rolled edges and new vintage colors. Playing the Player II bass, I feel a deep connection to the music, the audience and my fellow musicians, as if the instrument becomes an extension of myself. It’s a perfect blend of innovation and tradition, allowing me to express myself fully and connect with my music on a deeper level. This bass has been a game-changer for my performances and recordings, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this campaign.
How does it feel to work with the standard brand in guitars, especially as a Black artist?
I have this image of Jimi Hendrix playing the white Strat at Woodstock burned into my mind. As a Black artist, working with a brand that’s been such a staple in the guitar world feels really meaningful. It’s like being part of a tradition while showing that music is for everyone. There’s so much room for diverse voices and stories in this space. I would like to think that my P-bass is part of the same legacy.
You amassed a tremendous social media following with your “Bass Lesson“ content. What made you start that series, and why do you think people have gravitated toward it so much?
A.K.: I started Bass Lessons with April because I wanted to share what I’ve gained from my journey with the bass and help others find the same joy that I have. I think people connect with the series because it’s real and relatable — I’m not just teaching techniques. I’m sharing my passion and making learning fun. It’s amazing to see how the community has grown, and I love seeing everyone progress and find their own voice.
What advice can you give budding musicians looking to find their niche on social media?
Try everything; show different parts of yourself; you never know what’ll stick. Learn to do everything yourself. I’ve made music videos with management and massive teams and entire songs and music videos entirely on my own. I’m always so grateful to have this complete skill set. When I’m on a set, I feel empowered and confident, like I know what’s going on and can handle my business. And I can never use resources as an excuse. I can bring any project to life at any time. The only resources I ever need are myself and my cell phone.
How do you hope to inspire future musicians, especially those who are looking to explore alternative genres?
I love that you mentioned alternative genres! I love being in the legacy of people pushing the limits of genre boundaries, like Prince and with what Beyoncé’s been doing by infusing R&B into different genres. Lately, I’ve been waking up at 5 a.m., writing/producing music, and it’s very much grounded in the alternative genre — lots of distorted guitars. My singing voice is very rock, that sort of grungy tone.
Are you working on anything your fans should look forward to?
I’m really excited about the new music I’ve been working on. This project feels so personal, especially as it explores themes of strength and self-confidence after tough experiences. I think my fans will connect with the stories and emotions in these songs, and I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with everyone.