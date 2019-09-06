After Donald Trump announced his plan to give a $5,000 stimulus check to taxpayers in January, it’s still not clear when the payments will come. Trump also said at that time that the payments will come from 20% of the savings created from Elon Musk‘s Department of Government Efficiency. However, the idea has not yet come true in April.

Azoria investment firm CEO James Fishback recently told Newsweek that the checks are coming soon. Fishback said the House of Representatives and Senate had a productive meeting about the plan.

Where is the check Donald Trump promised for taxpayers?

“The next step is there is going to be a bill and the bill is coming very soon,” Fishback told Newsweek.

Still, the Federal Reserve hasn’t revealed any plans about the checks.

“It’s not acceptable for me to speculate on political ideas or fiscal policy,” Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, said in a news conference, per the Austin American-Statesman.

What is Elon Musk saying about the proposed stimulus payments?

Musk appeared at a rally in Wisconsin over the weekend and faced questions about the payments. However, Musk failed to give a clear answer. He told the public that it’s up to Trump and Congress to decide when the payments will be issued.

What is the purpose of DOGE?

DOGE, which is headed by Elon Musk, is taking funds from prominent agencies and claiming to reduce unnecessary spending from the government. Musk’s department has told the public that it would send payments to people who pay more in taxes than they earn. As a result, low-income Americans wouldn’t qualify for the payments. According to The Pew Research Center, most Americans don’t pay a federal income tax as they have an adjusted gross income of less than $40,000.

DOGE has stated that the checks would be issued per household, not per individual. Trump hasn’t revealed any additional details about the plan. Congress would have to approve any stimulus payment.