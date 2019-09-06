Donald Trump is doubling down on his desire to run for a third term. The former president, who floated the idea earlier this year, brought it up again during an interview with NBC News on Sunday.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump told NBC News. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

He later said, as Deadline reported, “I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged, so it’s actually sort of a fourth term. I just don’t want the credit for the second because Biden was so bad, he did such a bad job, and I think that’s one of the reasons that I’m popular, if you want to know the truth.”

Is it possible for a president to run for a third term?

The 22nd Amendment prohibits a president from serving more than two terms. To change that, Congress would need to approve an amendment with a two-thirds vote, or two-thirds of U.S. states would need to call for a constitutional convention to propose the change. Either scenario is extremely unlikely.

Is Donald Trump serious about running for a third term?

Trump told NBC News that he’s not joking about seeking a third term. He said his polling numbers prove that “a lot of people would like him to” run again. Some of Trump’s closest allies are already working to make that happen. Earlier this year, Rep. Andy Ogles proposed a bill to amend the Constitution and allow Trump to serve a third term. As Blavity previously reported, Ogles’ proposal would also bar former presidents who have already served two consecutive terms—like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton—from running again.

Another Trump ally, Steve Bannon, said he believes Trump will run in 2028 and win. Speaking with NewsNation, Bannon said there will be a couple of alternatives to help Trump seek a third term.

“We’re in the middle of a 1932-type realignment if we can continue to have populist nationalist policies,” Bannon told the media outlet. “We have African-Americans coming to our side. We have Hispanics coming to our side.”