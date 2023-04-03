Which brands did General Mills cancel?

According to the New York Post, the Minneapolis-based company stopped manufacturing three fan-favorite Cheerios brands: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios Minis.

A dry cereal enthusiast also shared the news on social media

In early June, Kayla Simonsen, also known as the “Cereal Queen,” confirmed the news in an Instagram post shared on her page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simonsen (@the_cerealqueen)

“It baffles me the most that Cheerios would discontinue the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios,” Simonsen said in the post’s caption. “It semi doesn’t surprise me about the Mini’s, due to OG HN being so popular; leaving the Minis to have to compete.”

She continued, “As for the medley crunch, it’s way better than the Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley they have out imo, but hey maybe it just couldn’t compete with the OG HN Cheerios either.”

“Grab these while you can, because what’s on shelves is what’s left,” Simonsen said, advising her followers and those who love the brands.