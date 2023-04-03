Several popular Cheerios varieties have quietly disappeared from store shelves, prompting shoppers to wonder if the beloved dry cereal brand is gone for good.
Which brands did General Mills cancel?
According to the New York Post, the Minneapolis-based company stopped manufacturing three fan-favorite Cheerios brands: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios Minis.
A dry cereal enthusiast also shared the news on social media
In early June, Kayla Simonsen, also known as the “Cereal Queen,” confirmed the news in an Instagram post shared on her page.
View this post on Instagram
“It baffles me the most that Cheerios would discontinue the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios,” Simonsen said in the post’s caption. “It semi doesn’t surprise me about the Mini’s, due to OG HN being so popular; leaving the Minis to have to compete.”
She continued, “As for the medley crunch, it’s way better than the Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley they have out imo, but hey maybe it just couldn’t compete with the OG HN Cheerios either.”
“Grab these while you can, because what’s on shelves is what’s left,” Simonsen said, advising her followers and those who love the brands.
When did the Cheerios flavors first debut?
General Mills first released Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Oat Crunch in 2013, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios in 2017 and Honey Nut Cheerios Minis in 2023.
While the brands have disappeared from stores, the company has not confirmed the news on its social media platforms or through a news release, NorthJersey.com reported.
What are fans saying?
In a Reddit post, several users shared their thoughts on the cancellation of the beloved dry cereal brands.
“I don’t think I’ve actually seen Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch for over a year. But losing Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios is a bigger shock—I didn’t buy it as often as I should have,“ one user said.
“Why tf would they cancel chocolate peanut butter?!“ another user wrote.
“I love chocolate and peanut butter but always thought the chocolate peanut butter cheerios tasted chalky. maybe they can rework it. or do just peanut butter cheerios,“ a third user said.
Someone else shared, “Good news for me – those PB and Chocolate were always calling my name. (Trying to eat as unprocessed as possible).“
Many cereal brands are unhealthy
According to a recent Civic Science poll, more than 70% of American households eat cereal, with 12% eating it daily, 18% three to four times a week, 23% once or twice a week, and 17% a few times a month or every couple of weeks. Meanwhile, 30% said they rarely or never eat cereal.
While dry cereal is a popular breakfast option, many brands on store shelves are considered unhealthy.
According to a Jama Network report, some dry cereal brands exceed the recommended amount of fat, sugar, sodium and carbohydrates for children.