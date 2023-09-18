When you work out hard, your body works even harder. Whether you’re doing intense exercises at the gym, playing sports or training for a big event, a lot of energy and nutrients are used up in the process. After all that effort, it’s so important to give your body what it needs to recover. That means choosing the right foods to eat on recovery day, so you can replenish what was lost during those workouts or intense activities.

Why recovery matters after a workout

(Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash)

While in engaging in vigorous activity, whether it’s a workout or playing basketball, your muscles can get tiny tears from all the movement and effort. This is actually normal since it’s how the muscles build tolerance and grow stronger. But to heal and grow, they need help. This comes in the form of protein to rebuild, carbohydrates to restore energy and fluids to replace what was lost from sweating.

Here are some of the most essential nutrients for recovery:

Protein : Helps rebuild and repair muscles.

: Helps rebuild and repair muscles. Carbohydrates : Replaces the energy (glycogen) lost during exercise.

: Replaces the energy (glycogen) lost during exercise. Healthy fats : Supports long-term energy and brain function.

: Supports long-term energy and brain function. Vitamins and minerals : Like magnesium, calcium and potassium to help muscle and nerve function.

: Like magnesium, calcium and potassium to help muscle and nerve function. Water and electrolytes: Rehydrates the body and keeps it in balance.

Without the right recovery foods, people might feel tired, sore or even experience more frequent injuries. For athletes or very active people, this translates to slower progress and more time off from the activities they love.

Ingredients to limit or avoid

While it’s important to eat after a workout, not all foods are helpful. Some ingredients can make recovery harder instead of easier. Here’s what to watch out for:

Too much sugar : This can lead to crashes in energy later and doesn’t help muscles repair.

: This can lead to crashes in energy later and doesn’t help muscles repair. Unhealthy fats : Like trans fats or greasy foods that slow digestion.

: Like trans fats or greasy foods that slow digestion. Too much salt : Can dehydrate the body even more especially when a person is already sweating a lot.

: Can dehydrate the body even more especially when a person is already sweating a lot. Highly processed foods: Often lack the nutrients the body needs.

Healthier alternatives you can integrate into your diet include:

Instead of sugary cereals, choose whole oats or granola sweetened with honey or fruit.

Swap out greasy bacon for lean turkey bacon or tofu.

Use avocados or Greek yogurt instead of butter or mayonnaise.

Choose whole grain bread or wraps over white bread.

These five tasty breakfast ideas are easy to make and full of the nutrients people need after a workout or game.

Protein-Packed Greek Yogurt Parfait

A simple, no-cook meal that’s full of protein and natural sugars for energy.

(Brenda Godinez.Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup granola (low sugar)

½ cup fresh berries (like blueberries or strawberries)

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

Spoon half of the Greek yogurt into a bowl or cup. Add a layer of granola and berries. Add the rest of the yogurt on top. Sprinkle with chia seeds and drizzle honey if desired.

Recovery Smoothie Bowl

(Aasiya Khan/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana

½ cup frozen mixed berries

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ cup unsweetened almond milk (or milk of choice)

1 scoop protein powder (optional)

Sliced almonds

Sliced banana

Unsweetened coconut flakes

Fresh berries

Instructions

Blend the banana, berries, yogurt, milk, and protein powder until smooth and thick. Pour into a bowl. Top with almonds, banana slices, coconut, and fresh berries.

Sweet Potato and Egg Breakfast Tacos

Savory and full of fiber, carbs, and protein to help people recover and feel full.

(Carlos Davila Cepeda/Unsplash)

Ingredients

1 small sweet potato, peeled and diced

2 eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 whole grain or corn tortillas

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: salsa, avocado slices, or fresh cilantro

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a pan and cook the diced sweet potato for 8–10 minutes, stirring often. In another pan, scramble or fry the eggs. Warm the tortillas in the microwave or on a pan. Fill each tortilla with sweet potatoes and eggs. Add toppings like salsa or avocado.

Oatmeal Power Bowl

A warm, cozy breakfast packed with carbs and protein.

(Sheelah Brennan/Unsplash)

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups water or milk

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 banana, sliced

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Cook oats with water or milk according to package instructions. Stir in peanut butter, flaxseeds, and cinnamon. Top with banana slices. Let cool before eating

High-Protein Breakfast Wrap

Great to grab on the go and full of muscle-repairing ingredients.

(Myriam Zilles/Unsplash)

Ingredients

1 whole grain tortilla

2 scrambled eggs or tofu scramble

¼ cup black beans

¼ avocado, sliced

A handful of spinach

Salsa (optional)

Instructions

Warm the tortilla on a pan or in the microwave. Place scrambled eggs or tofu in the middle. Add beans, avocado, and spinach. Roll up like a burrito. Add salsa if desired

Frequently Asked Questions

How to get 30g of protein at breakfast?

To reach 30 grams of protein, mix and match high-protein foods like:

1 cup Greek yogurt (20g) + 2 boiled eggs (12g)

Protein smoothie with 1 scoop protein powder (20g) + 2 tablespoons peanut butter (8g)

Breakfast wrap with eggs, beans, and tofu (around 30g total)

Consider also adding a protein shake on the side with breakfast if needed.

What is the best breakfast for recovery?

The best recovery breakfast includes protein, healthy carbs, and hydration. Look for foods like eggs, oats, Greek yogurt, fruit, and smoothies. They help the muscles repair, restore energy, and keep people feeling great.

What is the best breakfast for an athlete?

For athletes, the best breakfast includes a mix of protein, carbs, and healthy fats. That could be a smoothie bowl with fruit and protein, eggs with whole grain toast, or a hearty oatmeal bowl with nuts and banana.