Americans hoping for another stimulus check in July may have to make other plans, as the IRS has not announced any new scheduled federal payments. Some individuals may still receive tax refunds or inflation refund checks, but these are not part of a broader relief program.

Here’s what every American taxpayer needs to know about past stimulus checks, tracking federal tax and inflation refund efforts, and eligibility based on the states offering these funds.

What states are sending inflation refund checks?

Some states refer to these funds as “inflation refund checks” or “rebate checks,” which are sent to eligible households that pay property tax or rent. Pennsylvania, Georgia and Colorado send payments to residents based on varying criteria and qualifications, according to WTOP and PhillyBurbs.com.

Other states, including New York, have sent or are sending one-time “inflation relief checks” to residents impacted by higher sales tax. The funds vary based on income; individuals earning up to $75,000 receive $200, and married couples filing jointly earning up to $150,000 receive $400.

“These payments may soften the blow of inflation,” Daniel Burnside, a clinical professor in finance at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, told WTOP, “but they will not solve it. Think of it as a financial aspirin, not a cure. Helpful for a headache, but it won’t fix the underlying condition.”

When were the past stimulus checks issued?

The U.S. government issued three stimulus checks between 2020 and 2021.

First check (2020): Up to $1,200 per individual, $2,400 per couple, plus $500 per child under 17.

Second check (2021): Up to $600 per individual, $1,200 per couple, plus $600 per child under 17.

Third check (2021): $1,400 per eligible individual and dependent.

The deadline to claim the third stimulus check or the Recovery Rebate Credit was April 15. This deadline applied even to those with tax extensions, and no late claims or appeals were allowed. Unclaimed payments are returned to the U.S. Treasury, per PhillyBurbs.com.

Blavity reported that President Donald Trump confirmed in February that his administration was mulling the idea that the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, would send $5,000 stimulus checks to American taxpayers in an effort to reduce government size and federal spending. However, there have been no updates about this proposed plan.

When should taxpayers expect their refunds?

If a person filed their federal taxes electronically and provided banking details, they can expect a direct deposit refund within 21 days. Without banking information, a paper check may take six to eight weeks by mail.

They can check their refund status using the IRS “Where’s My Refund” tool (updated daily) by entering their Social Security number, filing status, and refund amount. They may also call the IRS at 800-829-1954 for more information.

For 2025, if their return was e-filed and accepted by April 15, they should expect their refund by May 6 (direct deposit) or June 16 (paper check).

Most states, including Pennsylvania, offer online portals to track state tax refunds.