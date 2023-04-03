Here’s everything taxpayers need to know about the 2025 IRS tax refund schedule and the tools to track it, which depends on whether they filed electronic returns or used paper returns, which generally take longer.

The IRS tax refund 2025 schedule

The IRS began accepting tax returns on Jan. 27. Taxpayers have options for filing their taxes, usually electronic or mail-in returns.

For example, if someone chooses to e-file their returns, they could receive their funds within 10 to 21 days after the IRS accepts them. However, choosing a mail or paper return could take longer to process, usually around 4 to 8 weeks, according to Blavity and Fox 5.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) are both tax programs that typically take longer to process because the tax agency requires more information. A taxpayer who filed either of these will receive funds around February at the earliest.

Taxpayers should avoid filing their tax returns during peak season, particularly from late March to mid-April, since there is an influx of returns submitted to the IRS for processing, per Fox 5.

The fastest way to receive tax refunds is direct deposit, which the IRS can deposit into checking, savings, or retirement accounts.