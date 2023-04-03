Tax season is underway, with the IRS accepting returns starting Jan. 27. More than 140 million Americans are expected to file before the April 15 deadline. However, those who submitted their forms have used the “Where’s My Refund?” tool through the IRS2GO mobile app to track their applications and determine when they will receive their funds.
Here’s everything taxpayers need to know about the 2025 IRS tax refund schedule and the tools to track it, which depends on whether they filed electronic returns or used paper returns, which generally take longer.
The IRS tax refund 2025 schedule
The IRS began accepting tax returns on Jan. 27. Taxpayers have options for filing their taxes, usually electronic or mail-in returns.
For example, if someone chooses to e-file their returns, they could receive their funds within 10 to 21 days after the IRS accepts them. However, choosing a mail or paper return could take longer to process, usually around 4 to 8 weeks, according to Blavity and Fox 5.
The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) are both tax programs that typically take longer to process because the tax agency requires more information. A taxpayer who filed either of these will receive funds around February at the earliest.
Taxpayers should avoid filing their tax returns during peak season, particularly from late March to mid-April, since there is an influx of returns submitted to the IRS for processing, per Fox 5.
The fastest way to receive tax refunds is direct deposit, which the IRS can deposit into checking, savings, or retirement accounts.
“Where’s My Refund?” helps track funds with real-time updates
Taxpayers can use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool to check the status of their income tax return.
They can use this tool and the IRS2GO mobile app, which both outlets can provide key information about their funds. According to Balvity, the following information is needed to access the return:
—Their Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)
—Their filing status
—The exact refund amount on their 2024 tax return
There are several reasons why the IRS can delay someone’s income tax refund: Adjusting errors or making corrections, a taxpayer’s refund being applied to state or federal debts, spousal debts, in which the refund balance is used to pay another spouse’s debts or the refund is lost or destroyed, per Fox 5.
Are there other issues that could delay a refund?
Yes. According to Fox 5, if a taxpayer provided the wrong account or routing number, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-829-1040 to stop the deposit. If the funds have already been deposited, they must contact the bank to retrieve them.
Additionally, paper checks without the person’s or spouse’s name on the check and receiving unexpected refunds are ways the funds can take longer to receive or not at all.