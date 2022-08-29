A$AP Rocky seems to have some choice words for Drake in defense of his longtime girlfriend, Rihanna.

On April 12, Metro Boomin and Future dropped a new album, We Still Don’t Trust You, the follow-up to We Don’t Trust You, their collaboration project that was released less than a month ago.

The Harlem native was one of the surprise features on the LP, and he used the moment to throw jabs at Drake on a track titled, “Show of Hands”: “Ni**as swear they bi**h the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/ Ni**as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/ I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/ Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest sh*t/ Funny how it just came and went,” he raps in his verse.

According to Vibe, this is A$AP Rocky’s second response to Drake for mentioning him and RiRi in his “Fear of Heights” song off his latest album, For All The Dogs.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?/ That could never be,” Drake rapped. “Gyal can’t ruin me/ Better him than me, better it’s not me/ I’m anti, I’m anti/ Yeah, and the sex was average with you/ Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you/ Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister/ Auntie like a family picture/ And I had way badder bi**hes than you, TBH.”

A$AP Rocky’s first diss aimed at Drake came during his verse on Kid Cudi’s song “WOW,” which dropped in January. He spoke on his and Rihanna’s “Bonnie and Clyde” relationship as he emphasized how she has “receipts on Drake.

“Got it extended in my jeans, yeah/ Yeah, my Dickies got the crease, I got kisses on my cheek/ I got glitter on my teeth, I got lipstick on my briefs/ Keep it cool, keep it smooth, why you makin’ a scene?/ Plus my boo got the Glizzy, keep the receipt if it’s beef/Cheffin’ mans, Boyardee, with the latest Goyard/ Me and my vamp bae got our own handshake/ These ni**as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a man drake.”

The tension between the two rappers also stems from Drake mocking A$AP’s Rocky’s lyrics in 2023’s “Another Late Night.”

“I ain’t Pretty Flacko, bi**h, this sh*t get really rocky, ayy what? Damn what? / Dirty how I did him in the Wraith,” Drake raps.

Drake has still yet to respond via song to Kendrick Lamar’s diss on “Like That” off Metro Boomin and Future’s We Don’t Trust You. Though he did seem to address the situation while on tour with J. Cole, according to Billboard.

“I got my f–kin’ head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f–king toes down,” Drake told the crowd in late March.

Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see if Drake will clap back at A$AP Rocky.