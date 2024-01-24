As she enters into her 36th year of life after celebrating her birthday last month (February 20), Rihanna has a lot to be proud of. Coming from humble beginnings in Barbados, the Pisces icon has built an empire for herself. This legacy consists of her lingerie brand (Savage X Fenty), skincare and makeup collections, her now-closed LVMH fashion house and an expansive discography that’s earned her nine Grammys and 34 noms. As well as her two beautiful sons with A$AP Rocky, a growing acting resume and countless other creative pursuits since her 2005 debut. One might wonder how a young island girl was able to achieve such fame and fortune, but when you look at Rihanna’s birth chart it becomes clear it was all written in the stars.

The businesswoman has a lot of fire in her big six (Sun, Moon, Rising, Mercury, Venus and Mars), which we’ll explore further below. This explains her often feisty personality, which she’s definitely tamed over the years, though we still see her sassy side slip out every now and then. Her watery Sun helps to balance this out while heightening her allure, and the air energy in her Mercury helps Rih stand out from the crowd and get ahead of the trend cycle.

Pisces Sun (Life and Self)

There are a lot of talented vocalists who celebrate their birthday during Pisces season, including Rih, Jhené Aiko, K Michelle and Erykah Badu. All of these women have a quality of mysticism to them, some more strongly than others, and it manifests differently in each of them. Our resident Bad Gal has spent her entire time in the public eye uncovering new versions of herself. Whether it be with an edgy new hairstyle while rolling out an album or taking a break from music to focus on fashion and starting her adorable family with A$AP Rocky.

As the final sign on the zodiac wheel, Pisces placements have a reputation for being among the most understanding but least understood by others. The Barbadian’s physical altercation with Chris Brown still comes up in conversation all these years later, but Rihanna never addresses it. In fact, she’s been known to still bump her ex’s music, suggesting that the Navy is more pressed about the drama than she is, or perhaps that the “Umbrella” singer has at least made some peace with her trauma.

Aries Moon (Emotions)

While Rih’s Sun sign falls on the more evolved end of the astrological spectrum, her Moon (representing one’s feelings) is the first of all 12 zodiac signs – Aries. This can be an indication of emotional immaturity, especially knowing that the Fenty Beauty founder has several other placements in the same sign, making a stellium, or a dominant energy in her chart. However, the Pisces Sun helps to balance this out, giving Rihanna a deep sense of empathy that helps her move past ego-based reactions quickly.

A great example of this from the 36-year-old’s past is her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, which was far less public than her current bond with Rocky. During one of their outings together, paparazzi caught Rih and her man mid-argument, and photos of them making out later that same day eventually surfaced as well. As People notes, the entertainer seemingly confirmed the heated debate was only over a soccer game, but her history of popping off on Twitter reminds us she’s never been one to hold her tongue.

Aries Rising (Outward Personality)

Because the accuracy of Rihanna’s birth time isn’t known for sure, her Ascendant being Aries is speculatory, though there is solid evidence to back up this theory. For one, her energy alone leaves people wanting more; even other celebrities are desperate to meet her when it comes time for events like the Met Gala or the Oscars. Though her confidence is obvious, the ANTI artist doesn’t like to let it move into egotisitical territory. She has no problem giving others their flowers, even recently going viral for her interaction with Natalie Portman during Fashion Week.

Aquarius Mercury (Communication and the Mind)

Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Aquarius placements will make a person stand out from the crowd, no matter where they fall in your chart. Mercury, which is all about communication and the mind, is a great place for the water bearer to reside, giving the beholder a clever and gifted mind. As we’ve seen, the mother of two is a whiz when it comes to creative expression on social media. Aquas also have a reputation for being trendsetters, so this energy likely contributes to Rihanna’s ability to predict the next big thing in music, fashion, beauty and skincare long before her competitors.

Aries Venus (Beauty, Love and Aesthetics)

We’ve already mentioned a few of Rih’s romances (Breezy, Jameel and Rocky), but the makeup mogul was linked to several others before settling down with her current partner. There was Canadian rapper Drake who she collaborated with on several hit singles during their on-again-off-again situationship, and a brief rumored fling with Travis Scott. Outside of music, she briefly dated Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp in 2010. Few of her breakups have been public, though the fashionista did once make it clear to Ellen DeGeneres that she isn’t comtapible with men who lack confidence.

“I can’t have a guy that is intimidated by me,” Rihanna declared. “I like a man to be very sure, to be sure of themselves.” As an Aries Venus, the multi-talent values a relationship that will always keep her on her toes and tends to express her love through actions rather than words. She and Rocky certainly fall under the category of couple goals for many, but not because they put every detail of their life together with RZA and Riot on display. Instead, the pair lets their connection speak for itself, from always matching the other’s fly street style to balancing parenthood with their creative responsibilities.

Sagittarius Mars (Action, Aggression and Sexuality)

A person’s Mars placement tells us about how they take action, handle their aggression, and express their sexuality. As the most evolved fire sign, Sagittarius is bold, as we’ve seen in virtually every area of Rihanna’s life. There’s nowhere she really holds back (besides the release of R9…lol), and she’s never been afraid to switch up her style or experiment with sound. Sagi’s are notoriously adventurous and passionate, though their direct approach to life can be too robust for some. Like all stars, the Bad Gal has her critics, but she’s never let that stop her from doing what’s best for her.