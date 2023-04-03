What happened to Ashli Babbitt?

Babbitt, a California native and Air Force veteran, had a Trump flag draped around her neck and attempted to climb through a broken panel leading to the House of Representatives chamber inside the Capitol when she was fatally shot in the shoulder. She was one of four people who died in the attack, per The Washington Post and Blavity.

Her family and the Washington, D.C.-based activist group filed the lawsuit in early 2024, accusing U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd of negligence in her death. They allege she was unarmed with her hands raised when she was shot.

“Ashli posed no threat to the safety of anyone,” the lawsuit states, per The Washington Post, adding that she did not go to Washington “as part of a group or for any unlawful or nefarious purpose.”