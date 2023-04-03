ESA mentioned asteroid 2024 YR4 is rated at Level 3 out of 10 on the International Astronomical Union’s Torino Impact Hazard Scale. When the meteor reaches this category, it is known as a “close encounter” that calls for attention from astronomers and the public.

According to the International Asteroid Warning Network, if the asteroid does hit, it could affect areas across the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia.

The thought of an asteroid impact may be unsettling, especially given the size of 2024 YR4, but experts say there’s no reason to panic, as the chances of a collision remain low.

“The majority of near-Earth objects have orbits that don’t bring them very close to Earth, and therefore pose no risk of impact, but a small fraction of them – called potentially hazardous asteroids – require more attention,” according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.