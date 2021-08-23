Curtis Lawrence III started at Florida A&M University at 16 and graduated at age 20 with a biology degree and a minor in liberal arts. FAMU accepted him as a junior after he enrolled at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., at the age of 14 and became the university’s youngest first-year student.

“When I first got to FAMU, I was only 16, so I was kind of shy and timid—I was a little scared to talk to people,” Lawrence told FAMU News. “But the culture here is so welcoming that it was easy to make new connections and get to know people. When you hear people saying FAMUly, it really is just like one big family.”

Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Lawrence graduated from high school in Washington, D.C., with over $1.65 million in scholarships and was accepted at 14 universities, including prestigious Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale.

How did FAMU shape his college experience?

During his four years at FAMU, Lawrence thrived both academically and personally. He overcame initial shyness, embraced the university’s welcoming culture, and formed lasting connections.

“FAMU really brought out the best in me. I’m leaving here as a much different person,” he said. “It pushed me past my comfort zone, and I gained so many new experiences. I’m glad I chose to come here; it is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.”

What legacy is Lawrence continuing?

As Lawrence graduates, he carries on family traditions, as he will be the first male college graduate on his mother’s side, following in the footsteps of his father.

“It’s nice to be continuing my dad’s legacy while also starting a new legacy on my mom’s side at the same time,” Lawrence told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Following his graduation from FAMU on Saturday, Lawrence plans to attend Villanova University as a Presidential Fellow in a two-year biology master’s program.