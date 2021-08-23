Howard University celebrated its 157th commencement with a record-breaking graduating class of 3,167 students, the largest in university history.

According to The Dig, the graduates represent 44 states and 29 countries, with 2025’s graduating class a 13% increase compared to the previous year.

LeVar Burton gave the commencement address

The Sunday ceremony featured actor and advocate LeVar Burton as the keynote speaker. Known for his iconic roles in Roots and Reading Rainbow, Burton sang the theme song, “Butterfly in the Sky,” during his speech. He also reminded graduates of their profound connection.

“Remember that you are descended from some of the most resilient souls in the history of humanity,” Burton said. “I cannot believe that I am here, at Howard University, the Mecca, to celebrate with you this most auspicious day.”

LeVar Burton during Howard University’s 157th commencement ceremony in Washington, DC, United States on May 10, 2025. | Photo by Shedrick Pelt for The Washington Post via Getty Images Howard University’s 157th commencement ceremony in Washington, DC, United States on May 10, 2025. | Photo by Shedrick Pelt for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Burton expressed that commencement was a rite of passage rooted in Black tradition, mentioning, “Commencement is a passage. It’s a portal between all that has come before it and all that which is yet to come.”

Howard University Board of Trustees Chair Laurence C. Morse echoed this sentiment, urging graduates to honor Howard’s alums.

“Deeply embedded into this terra firma are the footsteps of past alumni who have trod the Long Walk to end their Howard sojourn and receive their hard-earned, well-deserved Howard degree.”

What were the reactions to the class of 2025’s achievement?

On Instagram, Howard shared photos of the 2025 class, captioning the post, “The degrees have been conferred, and the tassels have been turned 🎓 Congratulations, Howard University Class of 2025!”

Family, friends and alums all commented under the post, congratulating the class of 2025.

“I was in the building to watch my father march with the Golden 50th anniversary Howard Medical School class of 1975, plus Lavar Burton! It gets no better 🤩🥳👨🏾‍🎓🙏🏿🥼🦬,” one attendee wrote.



“There’s NOTHING like an HU graduation. Attend one and you will instantly feel better about the future. It’s magic,” another commented.



“Something about seeing Howard graduates make me smile 💙❤️🦬🎉🎓,” someone else shared.