Kylian Mbappé has made history at Real Madrid despite the team’s Sunday loss against Barcelona and a recent disqualification from the Champions League. The forward beat a decades-long record previously held by former Chilean soccer player Iván Zamorano.

Kylian Mbappé scored the most goals in a debut season at Real Madrid

The 26-year-old reached the milestone on Sunday during a game against Barcelona. He scored three goals despite the team’s 4-3 loss. In his debut season, Mbappé has scored 39 goals. The previous record was held by Iván Zamorano, who scored 37 goals in his debut 1992-93 season for the club, according to ESPN.

“Mbappé did well. The chances we had were very clear, we attacked the space well,” Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said after Sunday’s game. “We scored three, and we could have scored more. In attack, the team had a clear idea. But we could have defended better. In the first 30 minutes, we should have done better. We mustn’t forget that we were missing five defenders today.”

Although Real Madrid recorded a loss, Ancelotti congratulated the team on their game.

“Twice, we had the chance to make it 4-4. It was an even game, we competed and fought until the last second,” he said. “We scored and it was offside. Against a great team, two great teams, there’s nothing to reproach my team in terms of attitude and commitment. It didn’t turn out well, but we competed.”

Kylian Mbappé has been a consistent scorer this season despite criticism

Mbappé has been a consistent scorer since joining the club since transferring from Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 27 goals in La Liga and seven goals in the Champions League, according to Sports Illustrated.

Mbappé previously said his achievements would be “all for nothing” if Real Madrid didn’t win any trophies. Although the club won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, they lost the Supercopa and Copa del Rey finals and were eliminated from the Champions League during the quarterfinals.