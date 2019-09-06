With $2 billion in debt, At Home is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The home decor and furniture retailer, which has over 200 locations nationwide, also plans to close 26 stores by the end of September, CBS News reported.

At Home entered bankruptcy after missing an interest payment on May 15, according to Bloomberg. As part of At Home’s forbearance agreement, ownership of the business now goes to lenders who hold more than 95% of the company’s debt.

Why is At Home filing for bankruptcy?

In addition to facing hurdles due to tariffs, At Home is seeing a decrease in demand for home furnishings. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told CBS News that the decline in sales “is partly a consequence of low consumer confidence and a sluggish housing market.”

“These dynamics are unlikely to change in the near term,” Saunders said.

Per CNN, Saunders added that “there is way too little inspiration and not nearly enough excitement to draw people in to the stores, particularly in areas where competition is high.”

“Given the expenses associated with brick-and-mortar operation and the issues affecting the retail industry, a number of the (At Home) remaining stores are operating at sub-optimal performance levels,” court documents state, according to USA TODAY.

At Home plans to shut down 26 locations by September 2025

In California, At Home is closing stores in the cities of San Jose, Tustin, Costa Mesa, Chico, Foothill Ranch, Sacramento and Long Beach. The company is also closing a pair of locations in the New York cities of Rego Park and Bronx. In New Jersey, closures are expected in the cities of Middletown Township, Ledgewood and Princeton.

At Home’s CEO is optimistic despite the retailer filing for bankruptcy

At Home CEO Brad Weston said he remains optimistic despite the recent challenges. Weston said the retailer is “operating against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs.”

Weston added that these steps “will improve our ability to compete in the marketplace in the face of continued volatility and increase the resilience of our business for the long term.”