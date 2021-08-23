Saint Augustine’s University announced that Alexandria, Virginia’s historic Alfred Street Baptist Church donated $132,469 to eliminate the cumulative four-year student debt of 11 of its 25 graduating seniors.

The donation will allow the students to participate in the May 3 commencement and receive their diplomas. Per the Raleigh, North Carolina HBCU’s news release, students with unpaid tuition balances were initially prohibited from participating in commencement. More than half of the 2025 graduating class settled their debts thanks to alum chapters, but 11 needed additional assistance and wrote “heartfelt letters detailing their financial struggles and expressing gratitude for assistance,” according to the release.

BREAKING: SAU receives $132,469 from @AlfredStreetBC to eliminate the outstanding cumulative 4-year student debt of its graduating seniors in the Class of 2025, ensuring they all graduate debt-free on May 3rd. To read more, visit https://t.co/dLMz5s2K8e 🐦💙🙌🏾 #BelieveInSAU pic.twitter.com/T8Ij3G2zmn — Saint Augustine's University (@SAU_News) April 26, 2025

This comes as Saint Augustine’s University is facing hardships

The 222-year-old church’s offer to help comes as Saint Augustine’s University faces hardships, including recently losing an appeal to retain its accreditation.

Saint Augustine University Interim President Marcus H. Burgess, Ed.D., expressed gratitude, stating, “This act of grace by Alfred Street Baptist Church is transformative for our students and our institution.” He continued, “We are immensely grateful for this demonstration of faith and partnership. It not only lifts a tremendous burden off our deserving students but also inspires our entire SAU community. This donation is a shining example of how faith and collaboration can empower our students to step confidently into their futures. It renews our hope and underscores the bright future for SAU.”

The students will share written letters at the commencement

The 11 students will share their written letters at commencement, which representatives from the historic church are slated to attend.

“This is what ministry looks like,” the Rev. Howard-John Wesley, who holds a Doctor of Ministry degree and is senior pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church, said. “We believe in investing in students, in HBCUs, and in a future where financial hardship should never be a barrier to graduation.”

While this donation helps seniors, the university noted that many other students still face financial challenges totaling approximately $230,000. Officials are encouraging others moved by the church’s generosity to contribute to student relief funds or scholarship programs.