AT&T is offering special deals for older customers, but there’s a catch to get the offer. The company announced that its new AT&T 55+ Plan, available for people 55 years old and up, provides unlimited talk, text and data for $40 per month for one line. The deal also offers $35 per month for two lines, or $70 total. In comparison, AT&T’s Unlimited Starter SL plan costs $65.99 per month for one line.

AT&T, which initially offered the 55+ plan exclusively in Florida for $60 for two lines and $80 for one, is now expanding the deal nationwide.

“At AT&T, we recognize the importance of addressing the unique needs of our 55 and better audience, a demographic that values simplicity and seamless connectivity in today’s fast-paced digital world,” the company stated, per PC Mag.

What’s the catch for AT&T’s senior plan?

To be eligible for AT&T’s 55+ plan, customers must enroll in wireless billing and autopay with a bank account. Per the terms and conditions, the total price may be higher after taxes and fees.

“Activation/upgrade fee per line (up to $50) and deposit may apply,” according to the terms.

Additionally, AT&T states it will slow data speeds “if the network is busy.”

How can older customers sign up for AT&T’s special offer?

Older consumers can sign up for the 55+ plan on AT&T’s website, where they’ll be asked to submit documents to verify their age.

“For failed age verification, an additional $20/mo. per line charge will apply unless the customer calls to cancel or change plans,” AT&T states.

People who want an even bigger deal can sign up for a bundle plan that includes “2 wireless lines + AT&T Internet 300 or AT&T Internet Air for $99/mo. plus taxes and fees.”