Dozens of restaurants are planning to offer free items and discounts to celebrate National Nurses Week. The American Nurses Enterprise, which includes the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Nurses Foundation, said in a statement that it’s important to “champion nurses, advance standards of excellence and inspire transformative change.”

“Whether you’re a nurse, a healthcare professional, a patient, or simply someone who appreciates the critical role nurses play in our lives and society, National Nurses Week is the perfect time to share your gratitude and celebrate nurses,” the organization wrote, per USA Today.

When is National Nurses Week?

National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6 to May 12.

“These permanent dates enhance planning and position National Nurses Week as an established recognition event,” the enterprise says on its website.

According to USA TODAY, President Ronald Reagan first recognized the special honor when he signed a proclamation to make May 6 “National Recognition Day for Nurses.”

What restaurants are celebrating National Nurses Week?

Chipotle will be one of many restaurants celebrating National Nurses Week. The restaurant has announced that it will give free burrito e-cards to thousands of healthcare professionals as part of the celebration.

“Teachers and healthcare professionals are such important members of the communities we serve,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Brand Officer, said in a news release, per USA Today. “To express our gratitude, we’re scaling up our recognition efforts and launching our largest free burrito giveback program in history.”

MOD Pizza is also celebrating nurses with a Buy One, Get One Free pizza deal from May 5-8. Other establishments with special offers include Scooter’s Coffee, Sonny’s BBQ, McAlister’s Deli, Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Logan’s Roadhouse.

View an abbreviated list below:

Logan’s Roadhouse

From May 5–12, nurses can receive 20% off one entrée at participating locations with a valid ID.

McAlister’s Deli

Teachers and nurses can grab a free Big Tea in-store between May 5–12 by showing a badge or valid ID. No purchase is necessary, the company told USA Today.

Tim Hortons

Nurses and teachers can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free doughnut deal from May 6–12. They can also buy a dozen and get six doughnuts free during that time, the company told USA Today.

Smoothie King

From May 6–8, nurses can take 20% off their orders at participating locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nurses can enjoy 20% off food items for both dine-in and takeout orders.

Insomnia Cookies

From May 5–11, nurses can get a buy-one, get-one-free deal on Classic cookies.

Potbelly

Between May 5–11, nurses and teachers can receive a free cookie or regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of any entrée in-shop.