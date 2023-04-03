“Walk It Out” by UNK was also played during the service.

“My pastor preached about walkin it out this year no matter what & NOT LETTING the DEVIL take ur swag while we go to the next level! So we played swag surfin. nobody drank, smoked or fought. We praised,” Molloy wrote.

Meanwhile, other users criticized Murphy for using what appeared to be the unedited version of the hip-hop song, using the N-word while promoting alcohol and drug usage.

“This tew much. I get fresh , new strategies, creative thinking, planning, themes and productions but there still has to be a separation. It has to be a standard,” one user said.