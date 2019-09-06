Shanti said her wife Meaghan had tears in her eyes after she saw the sticker.

“The idea that a group of guys was just walking down the street and happened to hit our restaurant, the only Black-owned business in an area that presents as very white, is ridiculous,” Shanti told Eater Carolinas, an online food news outlet. “There is nothing from the street that indicates we are Black-owned, so they did their research and targeted us with their racist message.”