Tesla stocks are plunging as protestors continue to speak up against Elon Musk‘s involvement in the federal government. On Monday, Tesla’s shares fell by more than 13%, marking its lowest point since November, Yahoo Finance reported. At the same time, Musk’s net worth has dropped by $105 billion in recent months.
Musk has been facing ongoing backlash since Donald Trump appointed him to lead the agency now known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or more widely known as DOGE. Although Musk claims that DOGE is cutting unnecessary costs in the federal government, protestors are fed up with the loss of several key agencies and thousands of jobs.
While protestors are speaking up against Musk’s support for right-wing parties, Tesla’s shares have declined by more than half since December. According to Yahoo Finance, the company is seeing a decline in sales across the world. In Germany, which boasts the biggest car market in Europe, Tesla sales have dropped by more than half. The company is also facing a similar decline in China.
In some locations, protestors have vandalized Tesla buildings and burned down charging stations as part of a campaign they’re calling “Tesla Takedown,” Fortune reported.
Police have arrested protestors in areas where violence has broken out during the demonstrations. Some protestors have also been arrested for vandalizing Tesla dealerships. On Monday, six protestors were arrested for demonstrating at a Tesla location in Manhattan. In January, 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson was arrested for allegedly writing “Nazi” on a Tesla sign at a Colorado dealership.
In Norway, newspaper ads are mocking Tesla’s decline as one Kia ad read: “I bought this after Elon went crazy.”