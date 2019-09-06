Musk has been facing ongoing backlash since Donald Trump appointed him to lead the agency now known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or more widely known as DOGE. Although Musk claims that DOGE is cutting unnecessary costs in the federal government, protestors are fed up with the loss of several key agencies and thousands of jobs.

While protestors are speaking up against Musk’s support for right-wing parties, Tesla’s shares have declined by more than half since December. According to Yahoo Finance, the company is seeing a decline in sales across the world. In Germany, which boasts the biggest car market in Europe, Tesla sales have dropped by more than half. The company is also facing a similar decline in China.