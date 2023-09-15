B. Simone is back in the spotlight for her recent comments about shopping at H&M.

Social media users are dragging the popular social media user for her recent comments on a recent episode of Let’s Try This Again with B. Simone. The podcast description on Apple Podcasts reads, “Join me as I virtually document and take you on my healing journey.”

The first clip in question is one where B. Simone’s best friend, Shekinah, opens up about financial struggles, revealing that she did not lean on her successful friend at the time for support.

B. Simone was almost brought to tears as she revealed she’s so broke now that she has to shop at H&M instead of Bloomingdale’s. 👀

What exactly did B. Simone say?

“To not have resentment in my heart towards you, because I saw you do this for other people, I saw you give a check to somebody … to help them through whatever they went through,” she told B. Simone in the clip. “Nobody gave me a handout, but guess what … that wasn’t your responsibility.”

“God has to take me through that for my own season, for my own thing,” Shekinah continued. “I had to get my car repossessed. I had to go through the food stamp line. I had to be on Medicaid. … As a friend of somebody who has it … it’s hard to digest.”

This sent social media into a frenzy, with many users questioning why B. Simone acted as if she was just made privy to her friends struggles during the conversation on the episode, and others speculated how she could sit by and watch her friend struggle.

B. Simone says lifestyle changes have caused a major shift in her journey

Throughout the rest of the conversation, B. Simone opened up about her new efforts to rebuild with a new app, spiritual changes, noting how she has had to make lifestyle changes that she deems to be uncomfortable.

“I feel like it’s a breakthrough with what I’m creating with the app,” she said. “Just, my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M.’ And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don’t have it to spend, the liquid. I’m used to having liquid. And because I’ve invested in this app, in this platform, I don’t have the liquid. I got the money, but not yet. It’s coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.”

Much like the backlash B. Simone faced for what many called a lack of empathy toward her bestie, Shekinah — even her coming to the realization that she was uncomfortable with witnessing her wins over time — people also dragged her for the Bloomingdale’s versus H&M comparison.

“Bloomingdale’s versus H&M people are starving girl shut up,” wrote one person in the comments on The Shade Room’s Instagram post where the clip was shared.

On X, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. chimed in, resharing the clip with a response that said, “H&M got good sh*t. WTH lmaoo”

This isn’t the first time B. Simone has been in the spotlight for actions that have rubbed people the wrong way. In 2023, people questioned her decision to charge fans for exclusive access to witness her as she grieved the loss of her friend Jacky Oh.