Bad Bunny took a firm stance against Donald Trump‘s administration with the release of his music video for “NUEVAYoL.” Debuting on July 4, the Puerto Rican star specifically made a statement against Trump’s immigration policies.

What did Bad Bunny show in the “NUEVAYoL” music video?

Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL” music video begins with a scene that shows the outspoken artist attending a quinceañera where a nervous-looking young girl is being honored as she is surrounded by loved ones and dancers. In the midst of the celebration, the girl’s dress catches on fire, causing several people to rush to the rescue in an attempt to put out the flames. Meanwhile, the scenes continue to switch between the festivities inside and dancers who are performing outside. As the video zooms out towards the end, Bad Bunny is seen standing on the Statue of Liberty, which has the Puerto Rican flag drawn on its head.

The video concludes with an audio that imitates Trump’s voice. Mocking the President, the video plays a message of Trump showing his support for immigration.

“I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans,” the audio states in the video.

What are Donald Trump’s latest actions against immigration?

In his latest stance against immigration, Trump is boasting about the opening of the I.C.E. detention facility “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida. The President toured the Florida facility on Tuesday as the cameras captured the warehouse built with chain link dividers and dozens of bunk beds standing in what appear to be cages where detainees will be held. Per People, the facility is made to hold at least 5,000 detainees.

“You don’t always have land so beautiful and so secure [with] a lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops in the form of alligators that you don’t have to pay them so much,” Trump told reporters as he bragged about the facility, per People.