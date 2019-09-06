The popular Caribbean restaurant Bahama Breeze has announced that the business is for sale. The restaurant chain, owned by Darden Restaurants, made its latest announcement after shutting down 15 of its locations in May.

According to The U.S. Sun, Darden Restaurants CEO Rick Cardenas revealed the news in an earnings call on Friday.

What did CEO Rick Cardenas say about selling Bahama Breeze?

“We have made the difficult decision that these remaining locations are not a strategic priority for us,” Cardenas said, per The U.S. Sun. “We also believe this brand and these restaurants have the potential to benefit from a new owner. Consequently, we will be considering strategic alternatives for Bahama Breeze.”

If Darden cannot find a buyer, the remaining locations may be converted into the company’s other brands, including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, Cardenas said.

Why is Bahama Breeze selling?

Per The U.S. Sun, Bahama Breeze has struggled to keep up with its competition in recent months while also facing similar challenges as many other restaurants that are struggling to survive due to rising wages and inflation. When the restaurant closed down its 15 locations in May, the company was still hoping to overcome the challenges and improve the remaining locations.

“Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests,” spokesperson Kiara Buckner told USA Today in May. “However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest-performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance.”

Now, however, the company is heading in a different direction. While the future remains unclear, Bahama Breeze said in May that it would help employees affected by the closures.

“We are doing everything we can to place as many impacted team members at nearby Darden brands, and all others will be provided with severance,” the spokesperson said at that time, according to ABC 24.

Bahama Breeze, founded in Orlando in 1996, currently operates about 43 locations in the U.S.