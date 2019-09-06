Bahama Breeze, the restaurant chain owned by Darden Restaurants, is shutting down 15 of its locations. Spokesperson Kiara Buckner confirmed the news to USA Today, saying Darden is evaluating the performance of all its restaurants.

“Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests,” Buckner told USA Today. “However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance.”

Buckner added that the company is trying to help employees who may be affected by the closures.

“We are doing everything we can to place as many impacted team members at nearby Darden brands, and all others will be provided with severance,” the spokesperson said, according to ABC 24.

What are the Bahama Breeze locations that are shutting down?

The Bahama Breeze restaurants closing include five Florida locations in Gainesville, Naples, Daytona Beach, Sunrise and Oakland Park. The shutdown also affects New Jersey locations in Paramus, Wayne, Toms River and Woodbridge.

Other closures are happening in Schaumburg, Illinois; Tyngsborough, Massachusetts; Troy, Michigan; Las Vegas; Lake Grove, New York; and Memphis.

“This location is permanently closed. Please visit a nearby sister location,” the restaurant stated on a sign posted at the Gainesville location.

The sister locations the sign referred to are Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Maeve Webster, president of consulting firm Menu Matters, told CNN that many casual dining restaurants are facing tough times. Webster said “closing poorly performing units can be better for the chain overall than trying to fix them.”

“It’s similar to rationalizing a menu: Better to eliminate items that aren’t selling or rarely selling to improve the quality and consistency of what remains,” Webster told CNN.

What is Bahama Breeze?

Bahama Breeze is a Caribbean-inspired chain founded in Orlando in 1996. The restaurant now operates about 43 locations nationwide.