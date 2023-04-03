A Michigan-based Black-owned business specializing in balloon décor is proudly marking a significant milestone in its journey of success.
Balloonafied owner Shanta Abraham will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 17 at a spacious new 2,600-square-foot production facility on College Avenue, adjacent to Cottage Grove in Grand Rapids, WOOD-TV reported.
Abraham became interested in balloon décor about seven years ago while planning her daughter’s second birthday party. She searched for local businesses specializing in balloons to celebrate the toddler’s birthday in style.
“I was actually unable to find anyone, so that prompted me to actually go to see, ‘Well, how are these things created?'” she told WOOD-TV.
Abraham took the initiative and single-handedly decorated the event herself after watching YouTube tutorials on how to create balloon arches. She shared with the outlet that she has a knack for DIY projects.
She then decided she wanted to start a balloon décor business. She shared the news with her mentor, who was supportive and encouraged Abraham to sell her first product.
Abraham collaborated with SpringGR, an organization based in Grand Rapids that provides a Small Business Accelerator program for entrepreneurs to succeed in their ventures.
“If you’re looking to get your business off the ground … you should start with Spring GR,” she said. “There’s a lot of resources there, there’s a lot of also support as well.”
Abraham has expanded Balloonafied into a thriving enterprise specializing in various products such as balloon arches, columns and centerpieces.
While corporate clients may be impressed by her designs, the social and personal events elicit the most emotional reactions for Abraham.
“We always love to see the smiles — we’ve even gotten a few tears,” she said. “This is a very heartwarming business.”
Abraham shared that she has always valued entrepreneurship.
“If I can do this for someone else, if I can follow these processes, if I can be a star here … then I can do this for myself,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do something or acquire something, to be really proud of myself. I never thought it would be a balloon business.”