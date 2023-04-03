“I was actually unable to find anyone, so that prompted me to actually go to see, ‘Well, how are these things created?'” she told WOOD-TV.

Abraham took the initiative and single-handedly decorated the event herself after watching YouTube tutorials on how to create balloon arches. She shared with the outlet that she has a knack for DIY projects.

She then decided she wanted to start a balloon décor business. She shared the news with her mentor, who was supportive and encouraged Abraham to sell her first product.