The “DEI mayor” jab was not the only insult thrown at Scott or others. Scott was criticized for not wearing a suit during an early morning press conference shortly after the disaster.

Would it kill him to put on a suit? Or at least a quarter zip? — TalkingPointsPrince (@prince_points) March 27, 2024

Scott was wearing a City of Baltimore jacket; other social media users noted that he was dressed similarly to the way that various presidents, governors and other leaders tend to dress when visiting disaster sites.

What about George bush on 9/11 or Ron desantis during the hurricane or Rudy giuliano during 9/11? All didn’t wear a suit so what’s different now — ill slam you through a table (@blackNthrobbin) March 26, 2024

A social media user mocked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for his past comments recognizing racial bias in the ways in which American infrastructure has been developed; his critic implied falsely that this attention to institutional racism was in any way connected to the bridge collapse.

I'm so thankful that TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY Pete Buttigieg is concerned with solving racist bridges, roads, highways, and tunnels. I wonder if the Francis Scott Key Bridge was one of those racist bridges….

pic.twitter.com/JQPJD6Xhhj — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 26, 2024

These racist attacks have not taken away from the response to the bridge disaster, as recovery efforts remain for the construction workers who are believed to have died in the accident, and the federal government pledges to designate resources to rebuilding the bridge. But the online discourse does highlight how some people are eager to take any opportunity to promote racism or take shots at Black people in power.