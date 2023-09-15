“Our rawness of who we are as Baltimoreans, creatives, ya know?” Evans continued. “I feel like art is a part of that community, so with us creating things together, it just enhances the voice. we all have a voice and its strength in numbers. It is important to also have people from all walks of life, no matter the age, embark on the creative journey — because most of us feel like we have to be perfect to create. But when we create, when we make art, we have a way of escaping, and its in that that it becomes therapeutic for us to be able to have an escape from our day-to-day life scenarios. There’s so much that goes into the replenishing and the rejuvenation of our minds, of our creative spirit. Especially when you get a chance to share that experience with others, it becomes magical. we’re able to walk into that fulfillment of joy that we had as children that completes us.”