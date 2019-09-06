Additionally, Warners invites other businesses to promote their products in her store. Static Flow, a jewelry business, is among those that are promoting its product at The Basic Bee.

“One thing I like to do in store is just offer some extras to customers whenever I can and give other businesses a chance to shine as well,” Warners said in an interview with WoodTV. “I’ve been blessed to have a location in a great area, so if I can open up that customer base to other people I’m more than happy to do so.”