The music industry was shocked to learn of the untimely passing of the Houston native, who was also known as Club Godzilla.
The news was confirmed when his manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed his death by posting a statement on her Instagram page. She did not share the cause of death.
“Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade,” she wrote. “He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”
It was later reported by TMZ that the 39-year-old lost his life due to experiencing a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that stops the flow of blood to an artery in the lung. He suffered from this health matter while he was visiting an Urban One/Radio One station in Houston. During his time there, he fainted and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. He later passed away the same day, surrounded by his two daughters.
Saddened and surprised by the news, fans and musicians shared their sentiments about the tragic loss:
“A Decade. Na 3 DECADES !! Since 2006. Mann. Celebrate his legacy. He had a good heart,” one fan commented on The Shade Room’s post about BeatKing’s death.
“Mannnn this ain’t trueeeeeee !!!! 😭😭 bruh had PV and the whole HTown on lock in the early 2000s.. notably 2009 era 😭😭 this wild .. #PVHC24 gotta be dedicated to him mannn 💜💛💜💛,” another person wrote.
“My heart hurts. Praying for his family and friends during this difficult time. 💔🙏🏽,” someone else wrote.
The popular rapper was known for his high-energy, power-packed beats and singles that instantly made any function turn up. In 2010, his club-style music began making waves when he released his classic hit songs “Crush,” “Hammer” and “Lil T-Jones.” The following year he dropped another project that included “U Ain’t Bout That Life,” which took off as well, propelling him even more in the forefront. His music became known and gained him recognition in Texas and the Southern region’s college party scene and clubs, which is why he also became known as “Club God.”
He continued getting notoriety on a national scale when “Throw Dat Ahh” featuring DJ Chose came out. Consistently releasing music throughout the years, he’s produced for and worked with artists like Project Pat, Erica Banks, Moneybaggyo, Juicy J, Sukihana and many more. He became an international sensation with his viral TikTok hit “Then Leave” in 2020, which has over 24 million YouTube views.
In 2023, his record “Outside” became another hot single taking the nation by storm. In late July, he released what will now be his final project, “Never Leave Houston on a Sunday.”
Fellow Houston natives shared their reactions to the news with online tributes.
“Sad day in the city 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” rapper Slim Thug wrote in a comment.
“It’s always the good ones. Damn this shit hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla,” UGK member Bun B wrote.
“Forgive me because i’ll never believe this one, u cant tell me that we aint got more $### to talk to eachother, more money to get, more heaux to make shake that ahh, u cant tell me we aint got more platinum songs dropping, u cant tell me we aint fina get on the phone and talk about who make the best music. The friendliest competition.. we did it right, we stay ourselves,” DJ Chose captioned a slideshow he put together amid the news. “We started with nothing and went platinum in a era that hated to see us change a generation.. now the whole world sound like us.. and it sucks to see u truly gettin your flowers now, because the fans loved us. But these publications and gatekeepers acted like we wasnt big enuff. BUT TRUTH IS WE WAS THE BIGGEST THIS SHI GONE LIVE FOREVER WE BEEN INFLUENTIAL 🙏🏾🫶🏾.”
There’s no doubt the legacy and impact BeatKing made with his music will live on forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.