The music industry was shocked to learn of the untimely passing of the Houston native, who was also known as Club Godzilla.

The news was confirmed when his manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed his death by posting a statement on her Instagram page. She did not share the cause of death.

“Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade,” she wrote. “He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”