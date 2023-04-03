Ben Shelton has criticized the questions and comments made by interviewers towards tennis players at the Australian Open. The 22-year-old highlighted several incidents involving players, as well as himself.
“One thing that I just want to say before we’re done: I’ve been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters,” Shelton said during a news conference on Wednesday after his win against Lorenzo Sonego, according to Tennis.com.
He referenced insults made towards Novak Djokovic, which resulted in the tennis champion refusing to speak to the Australian broadcaster Channel 9. Djokovic eventually received a public apology from the network.
“I don’t think that was just a single event,” Shelton said, according to Tennis. “I’ve noticed it with different people, not just myself.”
He also mentioned an interview of tennis player Learner Tien, during which the interviewer said that “19-year-olds are not meant to be that good” and “I know where you live, by the way.”
Shelton said he found the interview “embarrassing and disrespectful.” The 22-year-old went on to share his own experience and called out two separate interviews conducted on two separate occasions.
After a win against Gael Monfils, the interviewer said the veteran tennis player could be Shelton’s father.
“Was that a Black joke?” Shelton asked, to which the interviewer replied, “I’m not sure.”
The 22-year-old noted that the comment made him uncomfortable although the interviewer may not have meant any malice, according to The Athletic.
Shelton is right. Sometimes broadcasters don't have to insult straight forward bt dumb questions can be the same offensive.
And sorry telling him that "Monfils can be your dad, maybe he's your dad or no one's gonna cheering for you" is absolutely nuts.pic.twitter.com/7JmSr4rNYT
— Gerda Pardiac (@GerdaPardiac) January 22, 2025
“There are some comments that have been made to me in post-match interviews by a couple of different guys. Today on the court, ‘hey, Ben, how does it feel that no matter who you play in your next match, no one is going to be cheering for you?’” Shelton added, per The Athletic. “I mean, may be true, but I just don’t think the comment is respectful from a guy I’ve never met before in my life.”
Shelton said broadcasters have the ability to help promote the sport, which isn’t being done due to the negative comments made toward players.
“I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments,” he said, according to the Athletic. “I feel like there’s just been a lot of negativity. I think that’s something that needs to change.”