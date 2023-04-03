After a win against Gael Monfils, the interviewer said the veteran tennis player could be Shelton’s father.

“Was that a Black joke?” Shelton asked, to which the interviewer replied, “I’m not sure.”

The 22-year-old noted that the comment made him uncomfortable although the interviewer may not have meant any malice, according to The Athletic.

Shelton is right. Sometimes broadcasters don't have to insult straight forward bt dumb questions can be the same offensive. And sorry telling him that "Monfils can be your dad, maybe he's your dad or no one's gonna cheering for you" is absolutely nuts.pic.twitter.com/7JmSr4rNYT — Gerda Pardiac (@GerdaPardiac) January 22, 2025

“There are some comments that have been made to me in post-match interviews by a couple of different guys. Today on the court, ‘hey, Ben, how does it feel that no matter who you play in your next match, no one is going to be cheering for you?’” Shelton added, per The Athletic. “I mean, may be true, but I just don’t think the comment is respectful from a guy I’ve never met before in my life.”