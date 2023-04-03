“That was one I wanted really bad. For me I won the first set in the first two matches and ended up going down a break in the second, losing the second, and ultimately losing in three sets,” Shelton said in an on-court interview, according to ATP Tour. “So for me I wanted to fight back there, complete it in two and get off the court.

“It’s never easy going into a match being 0-2 against somebody,” he added. “Like I said in Australia, you go 0-3 and they become your daddy, so I was fighting again for that not to happen and happy with the performance tonight.”