Beyoncé, the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, extended her number of wins Sunday night and she finally captured that elusive Album of the Year award that that she has eyed for years. It capped off a night for the iconic artist as she extended her record for most Grammy wins ever with a whopping 35 wins now.

In her first win of the night for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus, she became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in 50 years. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, the last act to do so was The Pointer Sisters, who won Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group back in 1975.

Later on in the night, Cowboy Carter won Best Country Album, making Beyoncé the first Black artist to ever win in the category. She was presented with the award by Taylor Swift.

“I was not expecting this,” she said when receiving the award. “I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years, oh, my God! I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on… I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. And to stay persistent.”

She then won the final and biggest award of the night with Album of the Year. She had been nominated for the award four times prior, including for her much-lauded Renaissance album which many thought was guaranteed to win in 2023.

"It's been many many years." – Beyoncé during her acceptance speech at the 2025 #Grammys for her Album of the Year win with #CowboyCarter pic.twitter.com/cVuQsCUkUW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

“I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years,” she said in this acceptance speech. “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work,” she said in accepting. “i want to dedicate this to Miss (Linda) Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

With her Album of the Year win, she became the first black woman to the award at the Grammys this century. The last time was Lauryn Hill in 1999 with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. This makes Beyoncé just the fourth Black woman to win the award overall, following Hill, Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole.

Overall, Beyoncé she was nominated for 11 Grammys this year.