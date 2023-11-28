Cowboy Carter, the second installment of Beyoncé’s three-album trilogy, is already taking the world by storm, as boots and hats fly off shelves and the modern Western cowgirl becomes a spring fashion staple. As we indulge in a new catalog of music and the (hopeful) promise of visuals to come, it’s worth taking a moment to review Beyoncé’s artistic journey thus far, as every project to date has come accompanied with a big story and even bigger accolades.

Savoring yet another Yonce masterpiece that may very well claim a slot in our lineup, let’s take to time to cycle through five of her best albums thus far.

5: ‘Dangerously in Love’

Though the world had already fallen in love with her via Destiny’s Child, 2003’s Dangerously in Love was Beyoncé’s one shot at proving to the world she was enough on her own. Featuring hit singles like “Baby Boy,” “Naughty Girl,” “Me, Myself, and I” and the ever-iconic “Crazy in Love,” this debut album singlehandedly solidified Beyonce as one of the industry’s greats. It greeted the world with international commercial success and five Grammy awards, as well as global praise for taking the brave leap in going solo and executing the transition flawlessly.

Slept On Track: “Signs” feat. Missy Elliot

4: ‘Lion King: The Gift’

As if starring as Nala in the film wasn’t enough, in true Beyoncé fashion, she went out of her way to produce and curate The Lion King’s coveted soundtrack, The Gift. Platforming the beauty of various African cultures, the project is an afrobeats journey through countries like Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, with the support of artists like Burna Boy, Oumou Sangaré, Pharrell Williams and co-star Childish Gambino. Futurusitc and vibrant, the album and it’s accompanying film aims to platform unconditional self-worth and African-diaspora unity.

Slept On Track: “FIND YOUR WAY BACK”

3: ‘BEYONCÉ’

“Changed the game when that digital drop / Know where you was when that digital popped / I stopped the world.” Completely restructuring the art of an album release, Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album BEYONCÉ was released with no promotion and took the world’s breath away. A bold declaration of her feminist stance, the album tackled themes of monogamy, sexuality, grief, and the weight of beauty standards in a modern and brash way. Accompanied by an immersive visual album, the lead single “Drunk In Love” continues to be one of the star’s most iconic tracks of all time.

Slept On Track: “No Angel”

2: ‘Lemonade’

What happens when life gives you lemons? You make one of the most revered R&B concept albums of all time, apparently. Telling the story of Beyoncé’s emotional journey through her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity, it’s her most honest work, which makes a Hive favorite, as they were invited into parts of the superstar the world had not yet seen. The worldwide best-selling album of 2016, it features guest vocals from artists like James Blake and Kendrick Lamar, and an accompanying HBO film that platforms feminism and racial inequality.

Slept On Track: “Don’t Hurt Yourself” feat Jack White

1: ‘RENAISSANCE’

Beyond an album, Renaissance was a revolution. Released July 29th, 2022, the world was unprepared for the blaring sonics of liberation that was to come once this album was announced. Lead by its platinum-certified lead single “Break My Soul,” the album cascaded silver across the globe, as fans flocked to the Renaissance World Tour in celebration of their black, queer, and u n i q u e pride.

Slept On Track: “PURE/HONEY”