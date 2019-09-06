Addressing the crowd in her hometown, Beyoncé said she’s thrilled to support the Democratic presidential candidate.

“H-town! We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud country Texan women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” the Grammy-winning singer said. “A woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity. It’s impossible to not feel the energy in this room. The positivity, the community, the humanity.”

The 43-year-old singer aimed to instill a sense of urgency in voters as she explained what’s at stake in the upcoming election.

“We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history,” she stated. “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.”

Contrary to the message of Republican candidate Donald Trump and his supporters, Beyoncé said she wants a world where women have the freedom to control their bodies and a “world where we’re not divided.”

“Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here,” Beyoncé said. “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day.”

Although Beyoncé didn’t officially give her word until Friday, her support for the vice president was already expected. Harris’ campaign has been using Beyoncé’s “Freedom” song in their ads since the democratic candidate started running for president. As she welcomed Harris to the stage on Friday, Beyoncé gave an ode to the freedom fighters who came before her and made it clear that it’s time to take another step forward.

“It’s time to sing a new song. A song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem. Our moment right now. It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song? Because I am. So let’s do this! Ladies and gentlemen, please, give a big loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”