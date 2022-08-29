Former President Gerald Ford’s Republican daughter Susan Ford Bales has endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
“When my father, Gerald Ford, was sworn-in as America’s 38th President, the nation was in need of a serious, compassionate and honorable leader who had the courage to do what was right and always to defend our Constitution,” Bales said in a statement, per ABC 13. “His dedication to those values helped bring our country through a turbulent time and restored Americans’ trust in our democracy.”
She continued, “We face a similar dynamic today. America cannot regress back to a divisive paradigm of loathing toward one another and disdain for our Constitution. We witnessed on January 6 the horrors of what that looks like, and we can never allow a repeat of that tragedy.”
Bales went on to state that even though she and Harris don’t agree on everything, she believed the vice president was the right person for president.
“She recognizes the goodness and the greatness in our country. I know she will defend the rule of law and our Constitution,” she said, according to People. “And I know she will work to bring all Americans together to move us beyond partisanship. That is what America deserves from our President, and that is why I am proud to endorse Vice President Harris for President of the United States.”
Harris has also received the support of former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.
“He can never be trusted with power again,” VP Cheney previously said about Trump in a statement to the Associated Press reported. “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci are other Republicans backing Harris instead of Trump.