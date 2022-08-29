“When my father, Gerald Ford, was sworn-in as America’s 38th President, the nation was in need of a serious, compassionate and honorable leader who had the courage to do what was right and always to defend our Constitution,” Bales said in a statement, per ABC 13. “His dedication to those values helped bring our country through a turbulent time and restored Americans’ trust in our democracy.”

She continued, “We face a similar dynamic today. America cannot regress back to a divisive paradigm of loathing toward one another and disdain for our Constitution. We witnessed on January 6 the horrors of what that looks like, and we can never allow a repeat of that tragedy.”