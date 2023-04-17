With fewer than two weeks until Election Day, Beyoncé is set to appear with Kamala Harris at a Houston rally this Friday.
The Washington Post was the first to break the news; Beyoncé herself has not confirmed her attendance.
Beyoncé, who proudly hails from Houston, is also expected to perform, which should come as no surprise since her 2016 song “Freedom” has been the backdrop for Harris’ campaign since it kicked off in July.
Ian Sams, a spokesperson for Harris’ campaign, tweeted that Willie Nelson and Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles will also be in attendance. The upcoming rally will focus on abortion rights. The Post reported that Harris “would speak about the impact of abortion bans while in Texas” given the state’s six-week abortion ban.
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Colin Allred will also join Harris on stage as he is up against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
NEW >> Willie Nelson and Beyonce’s Mom will be at VP Harris’ Houston rally Friday#BigTentParty https://t.co/fi8H89KRVQ
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 24, 2024
In addition to Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Eminem, Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Harris. As Blavity reported, the endorsement came via Instagram following Harris’ debate against Donald Trump on Sept. 10.
“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote to her 283 million followers. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”
She continued, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”
View this post on Instagram
As for Queen Bey, she’s no stranger to politics. In 2009, she performed at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration ball and she sang the national anthem at his second inauguration ceremony in 2013. And she performed at an Ohio rally in support of then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless,” Beyoncé told the crowd at the time. “And that’s why I am with her.”
Last summer, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Maryland.