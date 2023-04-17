With fewer than two weeks until Election Day, Beyoncé is set to appear with Kamala Harris at a Houston rally this Friday.

The Washington Post was the first to break the news; Beyoncé herself has not confirmed her attendance.

Beyoncé, who proudly hails from Houston, is also expected to perform, which should come as no surprise since her 2016 song “Freedom” has been the backdrop for Harris’ campaign since it kicked off in July.