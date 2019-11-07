Beyoncé has been an enigmatic figure for the last decade, rarely participating in interviews and almost exclusively appearing on red carpets or at Hollywood glitterati events when promoting a new project.

In a nearly unprecedented move, she sat down with GQ to discuss her career, her daughter Blue Ivy’s creativity and more. The interview is timed to the launch of her spirits brand, SirDavis.

Here are standout moments from the rare interview:

Her three-album trilogy’s eclectic sound

In the interview, Queen Bey reflected on her approach to her ongoing three-album trilogy that began with Renaissance and continued with Cowboy Carter, telling GQ that the project and her previous ones are as eclectic as her own taste in music.

“From the start of my career and on every album, I have always mixed genres,” she said. “Whether it is R&B, Dance, Country, Rap, Zydeco, Blues, Opera, Gospel, they have all influenced me in some way. I have favorite artists from every genre you could think about. I believe genres are traps that box us in and separate us. I’ve experienced this for 25 years in the music industry. Black artists, and other artists of color, have been creating and mastering multiple genres, since forever.”

She ultimately hopes to introduce listeners to a plethora of Black talent they may not have been privy to.



“This is why it was so important for me to sample the composer Joseph Bologne, known as Chevalier de Saint-Georges, in the song ‘Daughter’ on Cowboy Carter,” she continued. “Violin Concerto in D Major, Opus 3, No. 1: II. Adagio was created in the 1700s. This is a testament to Chevalier’s vision. I hope it inspires artists, as well as fans, to dig deeper and learn more about the Black musical innovators who came before us. Some of the most talented artists never achieve the mainstream praise they deserve, especially when they defy the norm. I was so hyped to see a song like ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ gain worldwide acceptance. Even more exciting was how it helped reinvigorate the Country genre across music, fashion, art, and culture, and introduced the world to so much great talent like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

The Houston native revealed she started working on Cowboy Carter, which has gone viral yet again, this time for being snubbed by the Country Music Awards, five years ago, prompting readers to “Pay close attention to my age in the lyrics of ’16 Carriages.'”

Blue Ivy shares her creative spirit

Bey and JAY-Z aren’t the only creatives in the Carter household. The 43-year-old told GQ their oldest child is interested in various mediums.

“Blue is an artist,” she said. “She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

Why she’s moved away from music videos

Fans still beg the singer for Renaissance visuals and may wait a while. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” vocalist shared that she’s in no rush to drop music videos, as she thinks they can distract from the music.

“I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice,” she said. “The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own. Sometimes a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music.”

She loves Sabrina Carpenter and House of the Dragon

To many readers’ surprise, Bey shared the artists she’s listening to and the shows she’s binging.

“I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now.… Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp. I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT, he’s from Houston…. He goes hard! I really like “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting. I’m obsessed with my backseat baby…. I’m a Smiler,” she said, adding later that she spends most of her time listening to the classics by artists like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

As for movies and TV, Bey said, “The best movie I’ve seen this year is Inside Out 2. I think it’s brilliant, and I’m currently watching House of the Dragon and The Chi.“