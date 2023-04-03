The 2024 Country Music Association award nominees were announced Monday, with Morgan Wallen and Post Malone leading with multiple nods. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter received zero nominations, marking a complete exclusion from the awards.
As Blavity reported, the Houston native’s Cowboy Carter project served as Act II following the release of 2022’s Renaissance (Act I). Since its March 29 release, Queen Bey has showcased her versatility by creating a country album that stands out from other works in the genre. She also made history by reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with lead single “Texas Hold’Em.” On top of that, the album itself topped the Billboard 200 charts, which encompasses all genres.
Cowboy Carter features an extensive list of artists on the 27-track album, including Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, along with country music legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell and Willie Nelson. Beyoncé also used this project to highlight several rising Black country music stars like Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer and Shaboozey, who scored his first-ever CMA nominations. He’s up for both best new artist and single of the year with his breakout single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”
Shaboozey reacted to the exciting news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, praising Beyoncé for paving the way for other Black country artists.
“That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!” he tweeted.
— Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) September 9, 2024
The CMA Awards “are among the most prestigious awards given out in the field of Country Broadcasting. The categories are established by market size based on population as ranked by Nielsen. Entries for Broadcast Personality and Station of the Year are judged on Aircheck, Community Involvement, Ratings, and Leadership & Impact Information,” the website states.
Like previous award ceremonies, the 58th Annual CMA Awards are determined by eligible voting CMA members, who are professionals within the country music industry, according to an official news release. However, the BeyHive is calling out the association for being racist and snubbing the 32-time Grammy-winning artist.
I am surprised… seriously… Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter makes chart history BUT receives ZERO CMA nominations… pic.twitter.com/rN5D6HR45m
— Zackory Kirk (@zackoryk) September 9, 2024
I’m just going to assume Beyoncé didn’t submit anything for the CMA’s because no way they want to piss us off like that on a Monday morning, pic.twitter.com/v4BADYWam7
— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) September 9, 2024
Beyoncé once said that she liked when ppl would make her upset before she got on stage….Because she would put ALL emotions into her performance!
Cowboy Carter was created right after her CMA performance racist backlash. Dixie said she was verbally harassed backstage after her… pic.twitter.com/kYfjUFhWpe
— Josh P. Jackson (@JoshJay990) April 5, 2024
Let’s be mindful that Beyoncé is a petty Virgo. So if, Yvette decides to do her job, we’ll get a televised special or something during the CMA’s to capture their viewers. It’s only right! Now, fix it! https://t.co/2JPO0ii3RN pic.twitter.com/ZtrC0eipHz
— KEN™ (@TheeKENLAURENCE) September 9, 2024
This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has been snubbed by the CMA Awards. In 2016, she performed the Lemonade-era song “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks. Before the ceremony, many country music fans boycotted the show. Upon her announcement of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram that the uproar inspired her to do “a deeper dive into the history of Country music.”