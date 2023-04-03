Beyoncé took the stage Monday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, where she honored several legendary singers who defied labels or limitations, paving the way for other artists to succeed. Among them, one legendary singer, in particular, had everyone stunned during the “Texas Hold’ Em” singer’s acceptance speech.
According to Variety, Beyoncé revealed that Stevie Wonder played harmonica on her remake of Dolly Parton’s 1973 classic “Jolene,” featured on her recently released eighth album, Cowboy Carter. Wonder presented her with the award, and she thanked him for his contributions to music before disclosing the song credit to the crowd.
“Thank you so much, Stevie; I love you. I love you, and I honor you. I want to thank you for making a way for all of us,” she said. “I’m honored to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder. Whenever anyone asks me if it’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So, thank you; God bless you.”
Wonder responded, “I just want to thank you for motivating the world to become a better place.”
“And thank you for playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene,'” she added.
As Blavity reported, “Jolene” was one of the tracks that caught the BeyHive’s attention and other listeners curious about Beyoncé’s cover of the iconic song. However, she surprised everyone with how she approached it. Parton pleads with the woman in the original song, hoping Jolene doesn’t steal her man. Meanwhile, Beyoncé delivered a stern warning to the woman, indicating that it would pose a problem if she even entertained the thought of taking her man and disrupting her family.
Parton, who appeared twice on Cowboy Carter, can be heard in the interlude talking about Jolene being similar to “Becky with the good hair,” a subtle nod to Beyoncé’s phrase from the track “Sorry” from her Lemonade album. She then proceeds to discuss how the other woman is essentially the same, just with a different hair color. The 42-year-old’s fiery lyrics in the song make the remake even more powerful.
During her speech, Beyoncé delved into the importance of innovation and the journey toward its attainment.
“Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy,” Beyoncé said. “Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you. So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions. I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts. So thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices and your dauntless spirits.”
She also expressed gratitude to her husband, JAY-Z, their three children, and the groundbreaking artists who continue to inspire her musical career.
“Thank you to Rosetta Tharpe. Miss Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Stevie Wonder, André 3000, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and so many more who defied any label placed upon them. Thank you for executing your dream so we could all follow,” she added.