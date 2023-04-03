According to Variety, Beyoncé revealed that Stevie Wonder played harmonica on her remake of Dolly Parton’s 1973 classic “Jolene,” featured on her recently released eighth album, Cowboy Carter. Wonder presented her with the award, and she thanked him for his contributions to music before disclosing the song credit to the crowd.

“Thank you so much, Stevie; I love you. I love you, and I honor you. I want to thank you for making a way for all of us,” she said. “I’m honored to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder. Whenever anyone asks me if it’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So, thank you; God bless you.”

Wonder responded, “I just want to thank you for motivating the world to become a better place.”

“And thank you for playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene,'” she added.