Beyoncé is giving it up for Team USA in an official Paris Olympics promo for NBC.

The global music superstar appears in the Team USA promo, which is set to her Cowboy Carter track, “Ya Ya.” In the promo, which was part of the Olympics Opening Ceremony, she introduced Team USA while wearing a red, white and blue bodysuit, with cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

She states in the promo, “Get a look at America, y’all. These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation. All rooting together for them.”

She names several U.S. athletes in the spot, including Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky.

“Come on, you’ve gotta love Noah and Sha’Carri. The fastest man and woman on the planet. They’ll race the world anytime, any place,” she continued. “How about Caeleb? Proud papa, back in the drink for more gold. And Katie? The longer the race, the better she swims. And I know you know my girl Simone. Born to fly, destined to inspire. We’ve got superstars and we’ve got legends. We’ve got big dreamers who fought their whole lives to get here. Who gave up everything for one shot, and made it.”

The spot goes on to feature several Olympics athletes dancing to “Ya Ya,” including Biles, Lyles, Richardson, Hezley Rivera, Fred Richard, Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and more.

The singer ends with, “That pride and that joy…that’s what gets me about this team and that’s what makes me believe in this team,. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are. What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate.”

Watch the full video below: